Coldplay Postpone Brazil Shows Due to Chris Martin’s “Serious Lung Infection”

Coldplay have been forced to postpone their run of Brazil shows due to illness. The band has announced that the upcoming gigs will be rescheduled to sometime in early 2023 after lead singer Chris Martin came down with a “serious lung infection.”

“With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” Coldplay’s statement read. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

The group added that they are “working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates” and will share an update in the next few days. “To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience,” the statement continued, “and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Requests for refunds will be honored at the point of sale. Read the full statement below.

Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” will now pick back up for a string of dates in Buenos Aires beginning on October 25th. See the updated tour schedule below.

Coldplay 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Stantos Engenhao

10/12 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Stantos Engenhao

10/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/21 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque

10/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

10/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/02 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

11/08 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate

05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/18 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/20 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/21 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra

05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)

05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)

06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)

06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)

06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Tix)

06/22 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Tix)

06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)

06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)

06/28 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)

06/29 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)

07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)

07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)

07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

07/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

07/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)

07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

07/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

07/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)