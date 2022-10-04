Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Coldplay Postpone Brazil Shows Due to Chris Martin’s “Serious Lung Infection”

Martin has been put under "strict doctor's orders to rest for the next three weeks"

coldplay brazil shows postponed chris martin lung infection
Coldplay, poto by Philip Cosores
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 4, 2022 | 11:53am ET

    Coldplay have been forced to postpone their run of Brazil shows due to illness. The band has announced that the upcoming gigs will be rescheduled to sometime in early 2023 after lead singer Chris Martin came down with a “serious lung infection.”

    “With deep regret, we’ve been forced to postpone our upcoming shows in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo until early 2023,” Coldplay’s statement read. “Due to a serious lung infection, Chris has been put under strict doctor’s orders to rest for the next three weeks.”

    The group added that they are “working as fast as possible to lock in the new dates” and will share an update in the next few days. “To everyone in Brazil who was looking forward to these concerts, we’re extremely sorry for any disappointment and inconvenience,” the statement continued, “and we’re so grateful for your understanding at this challenging time where we need to prioritise Chris’ health.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Requests for refunds will be honored at the point of sale. Read the full statement below.

    Coldplay’s “Music of the Spheres World Tour” will now pick back up for a string of dates in Buenos Aires beginning on October 25th. See the updated tour schedule below.

    Coldplay 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    10/11 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Stantos Engenhao
    10/12 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estadio Nilton Stantos Engenhao
    10/15 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/16 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/18 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/19 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/21 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/22 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque
    10/25 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    10/26 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    10/28 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    10/29 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    11/01 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    11/02 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    11/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    11/07 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    11/08 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate
    05/17 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/18 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/20 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/21 – Coimbra, PT @ Estádio Cidade de Coimbra
    05/24 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)
    05/25 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)
    05/27 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)
    05/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys (Tix)
    05/31 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)
    06/01 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)
    06/03 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)
    06/04 – Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium (Tix)
    06/06 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)
    06/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)
    06/21 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Tix)
    06/22 – Naples, IT @ Stadio Diego Armando Maradona (Tix)
    06/25 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)
    06/26 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)
    06/28 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)
    06/29 – Milan, IT @ Stadio San Siro (Tix)
    07/01 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)
    07/02 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund (Tix)
    07/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
    07/06 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
    07/08 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    07/09 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    07/11 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    07/12 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi (Tix)
    07/15 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
    07/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
    07/18 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)
    07/19 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA (Tix)

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Depeche Mode to release new album and tour in 2023

Depeche Mode Announce New Album Memento Mori and World Tour

October 4, 2022

How to Get Tickets to Ed Sheeran's 2023 Tour

October 3, 2022

Arctic Monkeys tickets 2023 tour shows how to buy seats dates us uk europe south north america the car body paint mirrorball alex turner stream album watch

How to Get Tickets to Arctic Monkeys' 2023 Tour

October 3, 2022

ringo starr covid 19 cancels tour dates the beatles rock music live news

Ringo Starr Tests Positive for COVID-19, Cancels Tour Dates

October 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Coldplay Postpone Brazil Shows Due to Chris Martin's "Serious Lung Infection"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter