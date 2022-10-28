Coolio Asks “Do You Want It” on Posthumous Single Featuring Katija: Stream

One month to the day after Coolio died of cardiac arrest at the age of 59, his estate has released the posthumous single “Do You Want It” featuring Australian rapper Katija and production by KB.

The track is a lyrical riff on the themes of “How Do U Want It,” 2pac’s horndog classic from 1996. With “Do You Want It,” Coolio offers a vast menu of locations and sensations, saying, “I got big lips/ I can suck both titties.” Katija matches that energy during her verse, revving her voice like a race car and rapping, “You want it/ I got it/ Freak to the beat/ Ain’t no stopping.”

In a statement, she spoke about meeting Coolio after he had a session “with my talented producer, KB.” She said, “Coolio was in another session with KB working on one of the few songs they had started together and he decided “Do You Want It” needed a female feature artist. As we had already started to develop a relationship, I came by the studio, sat in on the session and then began to put pen to paper and write the female version of his verses as my reply. Before I knew it, I was in the recording booth with Coolio mentoring me on how to execute the lyrics on his track.”

She added, “We set the October release date in July. The peculiar thing about this date is that it falls exactly one month to the day of his passing and we felt we needed to honor what was already set in motion and follow through with the release date as planned, even though the circumstances had changed, it is what Coolio would have wanted.”

Check out the lyric video for “Do You Want It” below. If you’re looking for more Coolio, stay tuned for the upcoming season of Futurama, which sees him return as Kwanzaa-bot with new dialogue and a new song.