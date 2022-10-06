Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

On the Spectacular COPINGMECHANISM, WILLOW Saves Herself

The singer-songwriter pushes herself into a heavier sound and finds catharsis on her fifth album

COPINGMECHANISM Album Review
WILLOW, photo by Dana Trippe
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 6, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    WILLOW never intended to write a record about heartbreak, but who ever does?

    It was just a year ago that WILLOW unleashed her album Lately I Feel Everything, a love letter to pop-punk. It featured the angsty, melodic breakout hit “t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l” featuring Travis Barker, as well as “Grow,” her collaboration with Avril Lavigne – not to mention “emo girl” with Machine Gun Kelly.

    WILLOW’s pop-punk influences and her love for emo music were clear on that record, which itself was a sonic leap for the musician, who already has a diverse aural catalog to her name — she’s come a long way from her debut single “Whip My Hair,” and her pivot to guitar music following her foray into R&B was exciting and daring.

    It’s all perfectly paved the way for her latest studio-length effort, <COPINGMECHANISM> (out Friday, October 7th), which sees her push even further into her fondness of guitar music. This time, however, she sheds her skin once again, leaving her pop-punk inflections behind to embrace an even heavier guitar-based sound that leans into metal territory. <COPINGMECHANISM> is an album that has WILLOW well and truly becoming a bonafide rockstar, refusing to be boxed into one singular genre — while seeing how far each one can take her.

    Advertisement

    <COPINGMECHANISM> is WILLOW’s most personal — and, as may coincidence may have it, hardest — record to date. At its core, it is a hypersensitive and emotionally feral record about the spectrum of pain experienced in the aftermath of a breakup, with WILLOW dabbling with the push and pull of both her anger and hurt — and how she has to reckon with both in order to get closer to healing.

    As she fully embraces hard rock and heavy metal, a catharsis pulses through the record. She yowls the angriest when delivering some of her most vulnerable lyrics. “I don’t wanna keep being alone, isolation got me going psycho/ I just stop need to stop questioning my life,” she screeches on “WHY?” just before a swirl of abrasive guitars. “The least you could do is find someone else,” she snarls above menacing, heavy riffs in the kiss-off anthem “ur a <stranger>.”

    Beyond the Boys Club Willow Smith
     Editor's Pick
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Willow Smith

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Slipknot The End So Far album review

Slipknot's THE END, SO FAR Is One for the Maggots and Beyond: Review

September 30, 2022

bjork fossora review

Björk Is as Vibrant as Ever on the Moving, Earthy Fossora

September 30, 2022

Yeah Yeah Yeahs cool it down

The Anxiety and Ambition of Yeah Yeah Yeahs' Cool It Down

September 28, 2022

Hold the Girl Album Review

On Hold the Girl, Rina Sawayama Epitomizes the Healing Power of Pop Music

September 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

On the Spectacular COPINGMECHANISM, WILLOW Saves Herself

Menu Shop Search Newsletter