Cro-Mags Announce December 2022 US Tour

Harley Flanagan and company are heading out for 13 shows to close out the year

cro mags 2022 tour
Cro-Mags, photo courtesy of HFHC Media
October 20, 2022 | 4:57pm ET

    New York hardcore legends Cro-Mags have announced a 13-date December 2022 US Tour.

    The outing kicks off December 6th at Shaskeen in Manchester, New Hampshire, and runs for nearly two weeks before wrapping up on December 18th at Underground Arts in Philadelphia. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    “In December we will be playing songs spanning the entire Cro-Mags catalog, from the first album all the way to the most recent releases 2020 and In the Beginning,” remarked the band’s founder Harley Flanagan via a press release. “I am really looking forward to playing in some of these places I haven’t played in in over 20 years.”

    The December dates will conclude a busy year for the band, which played a 55-show run this past spring/summer.

    “It was gratifying, satisfying, grueling but also spiritual [year],” Flanagan reflected. “We saw our drummer Garry ‘G-Man’ Sullivan die for nearly five minutes in July — the result of walking pneumonia, dehydration, and high blood pressure while in a heatwave, only to come back to life and continue the tour five days later. Yes, this happened. He literally died and came back to life. The tour pushed us as a band both mentally and physically to a place I don’t think any of us have been before. And we are all grateful for it.”

    Flanagan won the rights to the Cro-Mags name in 2019 after a legal battle with fellow classic members John Joseph and Mackie Jayson, who agreed to tour under the name Cro-Mags JM.

    Below you can see the full list of Cro-Mags’ December tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

    Cro-Mags 2022 Tour Dates:
    12/06 – Manchester, NH @ Shaskeen
    12/07 – Newark, NJ @ QXTs
    12/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    12/09 – Brockton, MA @ VFW Hall
    12/10 – Portland, ME @ Genos
    12/11 – Amityville, NY @ AMH
    12/12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
    12/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
    12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies
    12/15 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class
    12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls
    12/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar
    12/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

    cro-mags tour admat

