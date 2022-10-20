Cro-Mags Announce December 2022 US Tour

New York hardcore legends Cro-Mags have announced a 13-date December 2022 US Tour.

The outing kicks off December 6th at Shaskeen in Manchester, New Hampshire, and runs for nearly two weeks before wrapping up on December 18th at Underground Arts in Philadelphia. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

“In December we will be playing songs spanning the entire Cro-Mags catalog, from the first album all the way to the most recent releases 2020 and In the Beginning,” remarked the band’s founder Harley Flanagan via a press release. “I am really looking forward to playing in some of these places I haven’t played in in over 20 years.”

The December dates will conclude a busy year for the band, which played a 55-show run this past spring/summer.

“It was gratifying, satisfying, grueling but also spiritual [year],” Flanagan reflected. “We saw our drummer Garry ‘G-Man’ Sullivan die for nearly five minutes in July — the result of walking pneumonia, dehydration, and high blood pressure while in a heatwave, only to come back to life and continue the tour five days later. Yes, this happened. He literally died and came back to life. The tour pushed us as a band both mentally and physically to a place I don’t think any of us have been before. And we are all grateful for it.”

Flanagan won the rights to the Cro-Mags name in 2019 after a legal battle with fellow classic members John Joseph and Mackie Jayson, who agreed to tour under the name Cro-Mags JM.

Below you can see the full list of Cro-Mags’ December tour dates and the tour poster. Get tickets here.

Cro-Mags 2022 Tour Dates:

12/06 – Manchester, NH @ Shaskeen

12/07 – Newark, NJ @ QXTs

12/08 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

12/09 – Brockton, MA @ VFW Hall

12/10 – Portland, ME @ Genos

12/11 – Amityville, NY @ AMH

12/12 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

12/13 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

12/14 – Chicago, IL @ Reggies

12/15 – Cleveland, OH @ No Class

12/16 – Detroit, MI @ Smalls

12/17 – Rochester, NY @ Bug Jar

12/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts