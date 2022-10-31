Menu
A24 Announces Friday the 13th Prequel Series Crystal Lake

From writer and producer Bryan Fuller

October 31, 2022 | 4:26pm ET

    Bryan Fuller, the TV powerhouse behind Hannibal, American Gods, and Star Trek: Discovery, is developing Crystal Lake, a new Friday the 13th prequel series from A24. As Crystal Lake is cursed by Jason Vorhees so that few survive, Crystal Lake is cursed to appear on Peacock where few watch.

    “I discovered Friday the 13th in the pages of Famous Monsters magazine when I was 10 years old and I have been thinking about this story ever since,” Fuller shared in a statement. “When it comes to horror, A24 raises the bar and pushes the envelope and I’m thrilled to be exploring the camp grounds of Crystal Lake under their banner. And Susan Rovner is simply the best at what she does. It’s a pleasure and an honor to be working with her again.”

    Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, added, “We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

    Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Fuller and A24 will executive produce alongside Marc Toberoff, Victor Miller, and Rob Barsamian.

    Fuller’s latest project is the docuseries Queer for Fear, and in a recent interview with Consequence, he spoke about how Hannibal Lecter is “explicitly queer.”

