Cuba Gooding Jr. Avoids Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Forcible Touching Case

Cuba Gooding Jr. will avoid jail time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge in his forcible touching case in New York City.

Earlier this year, the 54-year-old actor pleaded guilty to one count of forcible touching after being accused of assaulting three different women in 2018 and 2019. However, after completing a six month alcohol and behavioral program, prosecutors agreed to lessen Gooding’s charge to a harassment violation.

By replacing his misdemeanor plea with a plea to a noncriminal violation, Gooding not only avoids jail time, but will not have a criminal recording, according to The Associated Press.

Gooding was initially arrested in 2019 after a 29-year-old woman said he had groped her breast without consent at Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Manhattan. Surveillance footage captured the incident, showing him putting his hand on her leg and chest. Another video clip saw her confronting him about it, which led to security intervening. Following that incident, two more women came forward with allegations of unwanted contact against Gooding.