Cyndi Lauper Announces Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights Fund

Because the working day is far from being done, Cyndi Lauper has today announced her Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights, a fund dedicated to financially supporting women’s issues.

In light of the June overturning of Roe v. Wade, Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights — housed at the Tides Foundation — will donate most of their first year’s grants to organizations that are ensuring access to abortion and reproductive health services.

“I never thought I would see the day that a fundamental civil right for half of the population would be taken away in this country,” Lauper said in a press release. “It is more important than ever that organizations advancing women’s rights and outreach programs ensuring access to safe and legal abortion, reproductive health, and prenatal care have the financial resources they need to do their life-saving work… I believe in the United States and I believe that we will not only regain the right to choose, but one day actually secure full equality.”

To mark the occasion, Lauper has also today released a Girls Just Want to Have Fundamental Rights t-shirt, with proceeds also going towards the fund. Pre-orders for those are ongoing.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade this summer, Lauper released a re-recorded version of her 1993 abortion rights song “Sally’s Pigeons.”