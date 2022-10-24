Damon Lindelof Developing Secret Star Wars Film: Report

Damon Lindelof, the co-creator of Lost, The Leftovers, and The Watchmen on HBO, is developing a secret Star Wars feature for Lucasfilm, Deadline reports.

No plot or story details have been revealed, though according to Deadline, this film has more momentum than any of the other cinematic projects in that galaxy far, far away. Lindelof is said to be co-writing the script — his collaborator has not been announced — and the project has tapped director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, the Oscar- and Emmy-winning filmmaker who recently helmed several episodes of Ms. Marvel. Reportedly, Lindelof pushed to bring a director on board early in the process, and Disney sees Obaid-Chinoy as a rising star after her work on Ms. Marvel.

Obaid-Chinoy is a Pakistani-Canadian journalist who has won two Academy Awards for her shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River: The Price of Forgiveness, as well as a total of seven Emmy Awards spread across three documentaries. As for Lindelof, his most recent project was the 2020 horror satire The Hunt.

For now, Star Wars seems focused on the small screen, and this year Lucasfilm shared the limited series Obi-Wan Kenobi and Andor. Lucasfilm is also working on a story with Taika Waititi that could be ready as early as late 2023, and that year is also set for The Mandalorian Season 3, which features Christopher Lloyd, and Ahsoka starring Rosario Dawson.