Danny Elfman Celebrates His Decades-Long Career at Marathon Hollywood Bowl Show: Video + Setlist

From Oingo Boingo classics to film suites and new solo music

danny elfman hollywood bowl
Danny Elfman, photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella
October 29, 2022 | 1:50pm ET

    This is Halloween, of course, but Danny Elfman’s October 28th show at the Hollywood Bowl was more than just a Nightmare Before Christmas theme party. During a whopping 32-song set, the artist celebrated all the phases of his career, from his Oingo Boingo days to his film compositions and his latest solo album, Big Mess.

    Elfman played a ton of Oingo Boingo songs — “Insects,” “Just Another Day,” and “Grey Matter” among them — for his OG fans, while also throwing in enough film suites (Spider-Man, Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands) to remind you that he’s had a hand in more iconic soundtracks than you may remember. Backed by both a regular rock band and an orchestra, a choir joined Elfman for classics like “This Is Halloween,” effortlessly running through all the voices of the ghouls in Halloween Town.

    The Simpsons theme also made an appearance, of course, but Elfman avoided a pure nostalgia play by peppering in 2021 solo tracks like “Sorry,” “Insects,” and “Native Intelligence.” Still, the night obviously had to end with “Dead Man’s Party,” “Who Do You Want to Be,” and “No One Lives Forever” — it’s still a Halloween show!

    Watch videos of Elfman’s Hollywood Bowl show below, and scroll onward for the evening’s setlist. The musician will play another gig at the venue tonight (October 29th), and tickets are still available. Just don’t bring your kids.

    Meanwhile, in December he’ll host a pair of live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas in London, during which Phoebe Bridgers will voice Sally. Secure your seats for the London shows here.

    Earlier this year, Elfman shared a remixed edition of Big Mess called Bigger. Messier.which featured artists like Iggy Pop, Trent Reznor, and Boy Harsher contributing reinterpretations of his songs.

    Setlist:
    Sorry
    Insects
    Spider-Man Main Title
    Native Intelligence
    Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself) (Oingo Boingo)
    Breakfast Machine
    Just Another Day (Oingo Boingo)
    Grey Matter (Oingo Boingo)
    Jack’s Lament
    This Is Halloween
    What’s This?
    Devil Take Away
    Insanity (Oingo Boingo)
    The Batman Theme
    True
    Dance With the Lemurs
    Beetlejuice Theme
    Mars Attacks
    Everybody Loves You
    Kick Me
    The Simpsons Theme
    Only a Lad (Oingo Boingo)
    Edward Scissorhands
    In Time
    Wild Sex (In the Working Class) (Oingo Boingo)
    Multiverse of Madness
    Ain’t This the Life (Oingo Boingo)
    Happy
    Alice’s Theme
    Dead Man’s Party (Oingo Boingo)

    Encore:
    Who Do You Want to Be (Oingo Boingo)
    No One Lives Forever (Oingo Boingo)

