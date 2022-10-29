Danny Elfman Celebrates His Decades-Long Career at Marathon Hollywood Bowl Show: Video + Setlist

This is Halloween, of course, but Danny Elfman’s October 28th show at the Hollywood Bowl was more than just a Nightmare Before Christmas theme party. During a whopping 32-song set, the artist celebrated all the phases of his career, from his Oingo Boingo days to his film compositions and his latest solo album, Big Mess.

Elfman played a ton of Oingo Boingo songs — “Insects,” “Just Another Day,” and “Grey Matter” among them — for his OG fans, while also throwing in enough film suites (Spider-Man, Batman, Beetlejuice, Edward Scissorhands) to remind you that he’s had a hand in more iconic soundtracks than you may remember. Backed by both a regular rock band and an orchestra, a choir joined Elfman for classics like “This Is Halloween,” effortlessly running through all the voices of the ghouls in Halloween Town.

The Simpsons theme also made an appearance, of course, but Elfman avoided a pure nostalgia play by peppering in 2021 solo tracks like “Sorry,” “Insects,” and “Native Intelligence.” Still, the night obviously had to end with “Dead Man’s Party,” “Who Do You Want to Be,” and “No One Lives Forever” — it’s still a Halloween show!

Watch videos of Elfman’s Hollywood Bowl show below, and scroll onward for the evening’s setlist. The musician will play another gig at the venue tonight (October 29th), and tickets are still available. Just don’t bring your kids.

Meanwhile, in December he’ll host a pair of live-to-film concert stagings of The Nightmare Before Christmas in London, during which Phoebe Bridgers will voice Sally. Secure your seats for the London shows here.

Earlier this year, Elfman shared a remixed edition of Big Mess called Bigger. Messier., which featured artists like Iggy Pop, Trent Reznor, and Boy Harsher contributing reinterpretations of his songs.

Setlist:

Sorry

Insects

Spider-Man Main Title

Native Intelligence

Nothing to Fear (But Fear Itself) (Oingo Boingo)

Breakfast Machine

Just Another Day (Oingo Boingo)

Grey Matter (Oingo Boingo)

Jack’s Lament

This Is Halloween

What’s This?

Devil Take Away

Insanity (Oingo Boingo)

The Batman Theme

True

Dance With the Lemurs

Beetlejuice Theme

Mars Attacks

Everybody Loves You

Kick Me

The Simpsons Theme

Only a Lad (Oingo Boingo)

Edward Scissorhands

In Time

Wild Sex (In the Working Class) (Oingo Boingo)

Multiverse of Madness

Ain’t This the Life (Oingo Boingo)

Happy

Alice’s Theme

Dead Man’s Party (Oingo Boingo)

Encore:

Who Do You Want to Be (Oingo Boingo)

No One Lives Forever (Oingo Boingo)