Charlie Cox’s “Ass Remains Un-Whooped” When Daredevil Meets She-Hulk in Preview Clip: Watch

Charlie Cox may have appeared in Spier-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock, but his alter-ego Daredevil will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in a new episode of She-Hulk airing Thursday, October 6th on Disney+. A new preview clip is out now, and finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) facing off against The Man Without Fear in a high-stakes rooftop brawl.

The clip opens with Daredevil clinging to the top of a Hulk-green convertible, before the Hulk herself stops the car and sends him flying. “You’re making a mistake,” he says.

“You made a mistake when you messed with my client, ’cause now I’m going to whoop your ass,” she responds, striking the roof of the parking complex and opening up a rift that threatens to swallow him whole. He nimbly leaps to the building’s edge. “Huh. My ass remains un-whooped,” he quips, before diving to safety on the street below. Check out the clip after the jump.

Alongside his longtime nemesis, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Cox will return in Marvel’s Echo series next summer, and they’ll be back at it in 2024 in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.