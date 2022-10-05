Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Charlie Cox’s “Ass Remains Un-Whooped” When Daredevil Meets She-Hulk in Preview Clip: Watch

On Disney+ Thursday, October 6th

daredevil she-hulk ass un-whooped preview clip matt murdoch mcu marvel cinematic universe
She-Hulk (Disney+)
Advertisement
Advertisement
October 5, 2022 | 1:59pm ET

    Charlie Cox may have appeared in Spier-Man: No Way Home as Matt Murdock, but his alter-ego Daredevil will finally make his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in a new episode of She-Hulk airing Thursday, October 6th on Disney+. A new preview clip is out now, and finds Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) facing off against The Man Without Fear in a high-stakes rooftop brawl.

    The clip opens with Daredevil clinging to the top of a Hulk-green convertible, before the Hulk herself stops the car and sends him flying. “You’re making a mistake,” he says.

    “You made a mistake when you messed with my client, ’cause now I’m going to whoop your ass,” she responds, striking the roof of the parking complex and opening up a rift that threatens to swallow him whole. He nimbly leaps to the building’s edge. “Huh. My ass remains un-whooped,” he quips, before diving to safety on the street below. Check out the clip after the jump.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Alongside his longtime nemesis, Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin, Cox will return in Marvel’s Echo series next summer, and they’ll be back at it in 2024 in the Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

crooked royals counterfeit premiere

New Zealand Band Crooked Royals Premiere New Song "Counterfeit": Stream

October 5, 2022

violent night trailer david harbour santa claus holiday horror comedy watch movie news

David Harbour Isn't Your Typical Mall Santa in Trailer for Violent Night: Watch

October 5, 2022

ozzy osbourne beauty line

Ozzy Osbourne Launches His Own Line of Beauty Products

October 5, 2022

spawn reboot writers joker captain america 4 Scott Silver Malcolm Spellman Matthew Mixon

Joker and Captain America 4 Writers to Pen Spawn Reboot

October 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Charlie Cox's "Ass Remains Un-Whooped" When Daredevil Meets She-Hulk in Preview Clip: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter