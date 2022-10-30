Tom Hanks Returns As David S. Pumpkins on SNL: Watch

Just in time for Halloween, David S. Pumpkins made his long-awaited return to Saturday Night Live.

Tom Hanks made a surprise appearance on last night’s episode of SNL (Oct. 29th) to reprise the beloved character alongside his skeletal comrades played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan. (SNL alum Moynihan also appeared earlier in the episode to reprise his Drunk Uncle character).

Hanks previously portrayed David S. Pumpkins twice during SNL’s 42nd season in 2016. The success of the character led SNL to create an animated Halloween special that aired in 2017. However, because of Moynihan’s departure from the show following Season 43, there had not been another opportunity for Hanks to reprise the character — until last night.

Below, you can watch SNL’s new David S. Pumpkins sketch, Moynihan’s return as Drunk Uncle, and Hanks’ other surprise cameo in a spoof of an AA meeting.

