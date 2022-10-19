Dawes Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Dawes will embark on a North American tour in 2023 in support of their eighth studio album, July’s Misadventures of Doomscroller.
Dawes’ tour next year will kick off in Birmingham, Alabama on March 2nd. The lengthy 30-date run will take them across most regions of the country, hitting cities like Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Denver, Seattle, and San Fransisco, before they make a grand hometown return for the finale on May 5th at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
And good news for longtime fans: “We’re back to the Evening With format,” frontman Taylor Goldsmith said in a press release. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”
You can grab pre-sale tickets starting today with the code PUMPKIN. General on-sale follows this Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats. See Dawes’ full 2023 tour date schedule below.
Dawes recently completed a tour supporting The Head and the Heart. Misadventures of Doomscroller follows 2020’s Good Luck with Whatever, which featured one of our favorite songs of that year, “Didn’t Fix Me.”
Dawes 2023 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
03/07 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird
03/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
03/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
03/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
03/14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
03/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
03/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
04/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
04/07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights
04/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
04/11 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
04/12 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
04/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre-WI
04/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
04/18 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
04/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
04/20 – South Salt Lake, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
04/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
04/28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel