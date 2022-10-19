Menu
Dawes Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Supporting their recent album Misadventures of Doomscroller

Dawes, photo by Ward & Kweskin
October 19, 2022 | 4:27pm ET

    Dawes will embark on a North American tour in 2023 in support of their eighth studio album, July’s Misadventures of Doomscroller.

    Dawes’ tour next year will kick off in Birmingham, Alabama on March 2nd. The lengthy 30-date run will take them across most regions of the country, hitting cities like Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Denver, Seattle, and San Fransisco, before they make a grand hometown return for the finale on May 5th at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

    And good news for longtime fans: “We’re back to the Evening With format,” frontman Taylor Goldsmith said in a press release. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”

    You can grab pre-sale tickets starting today with the code PUMPKIN. General on-sale follows this Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats. See Dawes’ full 2023 tour date schedule below.

    Dawes recently completed a tour supporting The Head and the Heart. Misadventures of Doomscroller follows 2020’s Good Luck with Whatever, which featured one of our favorite songs of that year“Didn’t Fix Me.”

    Dawes 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City
    03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
    03/07 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird
    03/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre
    03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    03/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live
    03/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    03/14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia
    03/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    03/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
    04/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum
    04/07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights
    04/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater
    04/11 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live
    04/12 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    04/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre-WI
    04/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
    04/18 – Wichita, KS @ Wave
    04/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    04/20 – South Salt Lake, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
    04/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
    04/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    04/28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
    05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel

