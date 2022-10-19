Dawes Announce 2023 North American Tour Dates

Dawes will embark on a North American tour in 2023 in support of their eighth studio album, July’s Misadventures of Doomscroller.

Dawes’ tour next year will kick off in Birmingham, Alabama on March 2nd. The lengthy 30-date run will take them across most regions of the country, hitting cities like Nashville, Chicago, Philadelphia, Houston, Denver, Seattle, and San Fransisco, before they make a grand hometown return for the finale on May 5th at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

And good news for longtime fans: “We’re back to the Evening With format,” frontman Taylor Goldsmith said in a press release. “Two sets. Just us. Long nights. Full hearts. Buy tickets. Come early. We’ll all have to break out the catalog master lists and bingo cards as we try to get to every song we’ve got.”

You can grab pre-sale tickets starting today with the code PUMPKIN. General on-sale follows this Friday, October 21st at 10:00 a.m. local; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats. See Dawes’ full 2023 tour date schedule below.

Dawes recently completed a tour supporting The Head and the Heart. Misadventures of Doomscroller follows 2020’s Good Luck with Whatever, which featured one of our favorite songs of that year, “Didn’t Fix Me.”

Dawes 2023 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

03/03 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

03/04 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/05 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

03/07 – Bloomington, IN @ Bluebird

03/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Taft Theatre

03/10 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

03/11 – Harrisburg, PA @ XL Live

03/12 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

03/14 – Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

03/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

03/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

04/06 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum

04/07 – Houston, TX @ The Heights

04/08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater

04/11 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live

04/12 – St Louis, MO @ The Pageant

04/14 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre-WI

04/15 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/16 – Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall

04/18 – Wichita, KS @ Wave

04/19 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

04/20 – South Salt Lake, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

04/22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

04/23 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

04/26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/27 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

04/28 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

05/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Theatre at Ace Hotel