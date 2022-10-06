Menu
Dead & Company Announce Final Tour

One last ride in 2023

dead company final tour summer 2023
Dead & Company, photo by Debi Del Grande
October 6, 2022 | 12:25pm ET

    Dead & Company will head out on their final tour in 2023. The announcement follows earlier speculation that the supergroup would cease touring after their recently concluded summer trek.

    The farewell tour will kick off with a pair of shows at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on May 19th and 20th. They’ll then visit cities like Phoenix, Dallas, Atlanta, Charlotte, and Raleigh. Later on in the tour, they’ll play shows at iconic stadiums including Chicago’s Wrigley Field, Boston’s Fenway Park, New York’s Citi Field, as well as at Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia and Folsom Field. The tour will then conclude with multiple dates at the Gorge in George, Washington and Oracle Park in San Francisco.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 14th @ 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Registration for a fan pre-sale is now ongoing via the band’s website. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday, October 13th (use access code PUMPKIN).

    “Word travels fast and we wanted to be the first to let you know that Dead & Company will be hitting the road next summer for what will be our final tour,” the group shared in a social media post revealing the tour poster.

    In his own post, Bob Weir added, “Well it looks like that’s it for this outfit; but don’t worry we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop…”

    Back in April, Weir pushed back against a report that Dead & Company were preparing to stop touring together. Now, they have made their one last ride official.

    Founded in 2015, Dead & Company consists of former Grateful Dead members Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann, along with John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti. Besides 2020 during the pandemic, they have remained an active touring unit. In recent years, however, drummer Bill Kreutzmann has dealt with multiple health issues.

    Dead & Company 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    05/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    05/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    05/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    05/30 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    06/01 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    06/03 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    06/05 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake
    06/07 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
    06/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/10 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    06/13 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
    06/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen’s Bank Park
    06/17 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/18 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
    06/21 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    06/22 – New York, NY @ Citi Field
    06/25 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park
    06/27 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
    07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/02 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/03 – Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field
    07/07 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    07/08 – George, WA @ The Gorge
    07/14 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
    07/15 – San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

dead and company how to get tickets farewell tour 2023 jam band music tour dates news

