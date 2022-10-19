Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

Death Cab for Cutie are keeping the momentum going on their new album Asphalt Meadows all the way into 2023: The band have expanded their tour with a new US leg and UK/EU dates for next year, with support from Momma, Slow Pulp, and Lomelda.

DCFC will ring in the new year on January 27th in Louisville, Kentucky. The first leg will primarily cover the southeastern US, hitting cities including Orlando, Birmingham, Little Rock, and Dallas before wrapping up in Nashville on February 14th. Then on March 1st, the band will begin trek through Europe by playing Milan, finally wrapping up on March 29th at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Come June, Death Cab for will embark on another run of North American shows that include stops in Toronto, Cleveland, Milwaukee, Vancouver, and beyond.

Momma — who we named our July Artist of the Month — will be opening the January dates, while Slow Pulp will take over across the pond. Lomelda will support DCFC for their early summer run of shows.

Check out Death Cab for Cutie’s full touring schedule below. A Live Nation pre-sale for the newly announced June tour dates go on sale begins Thursday, October 20th (use access code PUMPKIN), with a general on-sale following on Friday, October 21st via Ticketmaster.

Asphalt Meadows, Death Cab’s proper follow-up to 2018’s Thank You For Today, is out now, and the band have celebrated the release with performances on Colbert and Kimmel. Frontman Ben Gibbard and bassist Nick Harmer recently also chatted about the new record in an interview with Consequence.

Death Cab for Cutie 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

10/19 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl # (Tix)

10/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre # (Tix)

10/22 – San Diego, CA @ Epstein Family Amphitheater # (Tix)

10/23 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater # (Tix)

10/24 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater # (Tix)

10/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (Tix)

10/27 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre (Tix)

01/27 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall & (Tix)

01/28 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Bham & (Tix)

01/29 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium & (Tix)

01/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live & (Tix)

02/02 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live & (Tix)

02/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater & (Tix)

02/04 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall & (Tix)

02/06 – Kansas City, MO @ Midland Theatre & (Tix)

02/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom & (Tix)

02/09 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater & (Tix)

02/10 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at The Moody Theater & (Tix)

02/11 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory in Deep Ellum & (Tix)

02/13 – Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine & (Tix)

02/14 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium & (Tix)

03/01 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique * (Tix)

03/02 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra *

03/05 – Copenhagen, DK @ Den Grå Hal * (Tix)

03/06 – Stockholm, SE @ Filadelfia * (Tix)

03/07 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene * (Tix)

03/09 – Berlin, DE @ Columbiahalle *

03/10 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 * (Tix)

03/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso *

03/12 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk *

03/14 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma *

03/15 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier *

03/16 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel *

03/18 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City * (Tix)

03/19 – Dublin, IE @ Bord Gais Energy Theatre * (Tix)

03/21 – Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute * (Tix)

03/22 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall * (Tix)

03/23 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland * (Tix)

03/25 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo * (Tix)

03/27 – Brighton, UK @ Dome * (Tix)

03/29 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall * (Tix)

05/31 – Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River Park $ (Tix)

06/02 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $ (Tix)

06/03 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall $ (Tix)

06/04 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $ (Tix)

06/06 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Riverside Theater $ (Tix)

06/07 – Omaha, NE @ The Admiral Theater $ (Tix)

06/09 – Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

06/10 – Missoula, MT @ Kettlehouse Amphitheater $ (Tix)

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Grey Eagle Event Centre $ (Tix)

06/14 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Tix)

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom (Tix)

06/16 – Troutdale, OR @ McMenamins Edgefield $ (Tix)

06/17 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater $ (Tix)

# = w/ Yo La Tengo

& = w/ Momma

* = w/ Slow Pulp

$ = w/ Lomelda

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to include DCFC’s June tour dates.