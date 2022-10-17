Decibel Metal & Beer Fest 2023 Philly Lineup: Suicidal Tendencies, The Black Dahlia Murder, Eyehategod, and More

Decibel Magazine has unveiled the lineup for the 2023 Philadelphia edition of its Metal & Beer Fest set for April 14th and 15th.

Suicidal Tendencies are among the headliners and will be performing their seminal 1983 self-titled debut album, among other songs. Also on the bill is The Black Dahlia Murder (who recently announced that they were continuing as a band following the death of frontman Trevor Strnad), Eyehategod (performing 1993’s Take as Needed for Pain in full), and veteran death-doom metallers Incantation (performing 1998’s Diabolical Conquest).

The remainder of the lineup is rounded out by a slew of notable underground extreme metal acts: Mizmor, Frozen Soul, All Out War, Undeath, Drowningman, Worm, Fuming Mouth, Phobophilic, and Escuela Grind.

Advertisement

Related Video

A Metal Blade pre-sale begins Tuesday (October 18th) at 10 a.m. ET, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Thursday at 10 a.m. ET (using the code: PUMPKIN), with a general on-sale beginning Friday (October 21st). Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

On the beer side, Decibel has once again invited a slew of heavy-music-related breweries from across the US to serve up cold ones throughout the weekend: Broken Goblet Brewing (PA), Wake Brewing (IL), WarPigs Brewing (IN), TRVE Brewing (CO), Widowmaker Brewing (MA), Bone Up Brewing (MA), Kings County Brewers Collective (NY), Yards Brewing (PA), Magnanimous Brewing (FL), and flagship meadery Brimming Horn Meadery (DE). Various regional breweries will also participate: Adroit Theory Brewing Company (VA), Cosmic Eye Brewing (NE), Animated Brewing Co. (PA), and Victory Brewing (PA).

“Since day one, Decibel Magazine Metal & Beer Fest is something we’ve been honored to be a part of and look forward to circling the date on our calendars each year,” said 3 Floyds’ Brewmaster Chris Boggess [via Decibel Magazine]. “[Decibel editor] Albert Mudrian and crew outdo themselves each time with the sick lineups they put together, and this year is no different. We’re stoked to once again be a part of it and can’t wait to share some more beers and metal with all of you once again in Philly.”

Advertisement

You can view the lineup poster below.