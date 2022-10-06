Depeche Mode experienced the tragic passing of founding member Andy Fletcher in May of this year. On Tuesday (October 4th), the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band announced that it will soldier on with a new album and tour in 2023.

The new LP is titled Memento Mori, a Latin term used to describe an object that serves as a reminder of death. Despite the timing of the announcement, the name of the album and its subject matter had already been conceived prior to Fletcher’s passing.

In support of the album, which is set to arrive in Spring 2023, Depeche Mode will embark on their first tour in five years, beginning with a North American leg that kicks off March 23rd in Sacramento, California. Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For North American audiences, a Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code PUMPKIN).

Shortly after Tuesday’s announcement of the tour and album, Consequence caught up with Depeche Mode vocalist Dave Gahan for a brief conversation via Zoom.

The singer discussed the decision that he and fellow founding member Martin Gore made to move ahead with an album and tour following Fletcher’s passing. He also shared his thoughts on returning to the stage next year, as well as his reflections on Depeche Mode’s classic 1990 album, Violator.

Read our interview with Dave Gahan below, and pick up tickets to Depeche Mode’s 2023 tour here.