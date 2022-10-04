Menu
Depeche Mode Announce New Album Memento Mori and World Tour

Marking the band's first new release since the passing of Andy Fletcher

Depeche Mode to release new album and tour in 2023
Depeche Mode, photo by Anton Corbijn
October 4, 2022 | 9:23am ET

    Depeche Mode will return next year with a brand new album called Memento Mori. What’s more, they’ve announced a massive world tour that’ll see them play more than 20 different countries across North America and Europe in 2023.

    Due out in March 2023, Memento Mori marks Depeche Mode’s 15th album to date and first since the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher. “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore explained in a statement. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

    “Fletch would have loved this album,” Dave Gahan added. “We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

    Related Video

    Depeche Mode’s supporting world tour begins with a leg of North American shows in March and April, including dates at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Chicago’s United Center, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Beginning in May, the band will then embark on an extensive run of European stadium shows that take place through the middle of August. Additionally, Depeche Mode will headline Primavera Sound’s festivals in both Barcelona and Madrid. Check out the full list of dates below.

    Tickets to Depeche Mode’s upcoming tour go on sale beginning Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For North American audiences, a Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code PUMPKIN or SOCIAL).

    Depeche Mode 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center (Tix)
    03/25 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center (Tix)
    03/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Tix)
    03/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena (Tix)
    04/02 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center (Tix)
    04/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Tix)
    04/07 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Tix)
    04/09 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre (Tix)
    04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell (Tix)
    04/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Tix)
    05/16 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome (Tix)
    05/20 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis Antwerpen (Tix)
    05/23 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena (Tix)
    05/26 – Leipzig, DE @ Leipziger Festwiese (Tix)
    05/28 – Bratislava, SK @ Národný Futbalový Štadión
    05/31 – Bordeaux, FR @ Matmut Atlantique
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/04 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena (Tix)
    06/06 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena (Tix)
    06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound Madrid
    06/11 – Bern, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf (Tix)
    06/14 – Dublin, IE @ Malahide Castle
    06/17 – London, UK @ Twickenham Stadium
    06/20 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    06/22 – Lille, FR @ Stade Pierre Mauroy
    06/24 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France
    06/27 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken (Tix)
    06/29 – Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park (Tix)
    07/04 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
    07/07 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    07/12 – Rome, IT @ Stadio Olympico (Tix)
    07/14 – Milan, IT @ San Siro (Tix)
    07/16 – Bologna, IT @ Stadio Renato Dall’Ara (Tix)
    07/21 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion (Tix)
    07/23 – Zagreb, HR @ Arena Zagreb
    07/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Arena Națională
    07/28 – Budapest, HU @ Puskás Aréna
    07/30 – Prague, CZ @ Letňany Airport (Tix)
    08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)
    08/06 – Tallinn, EE @ Tallinna Lauluväljak
    08/08 – Helsinki, FI @ Kaisaniemen Puisto (Tix)
    08/11 – Oslo, NO @ Telenor Arena (Tix)

