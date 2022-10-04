Depeche Mode Announce New Album Memento Mori and World Tour

Depeche Mode will return next year with a brand new album called Memento Mori. What’s more, they’ve announced a massive world tour that’ll see them play more than 20 different countries across North America and Europe in 2023.

Due out in March 2023, Memento Mori marks Depeche Mode’s 15th album to date and first since the passing of founding member Andy Fletcher. “We started work on this project early in the pandemic, and its themes were directly inspired by that time,” Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore explained in a statement. “After Fletch’s passing, we decided to continue as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted, and that has really given the project an extra level of meaning.”

“Fletch would have loved this album,” Dave Gahan added. “We’re really looking forward to sharing it with you soon, and we can’t wait to present it to you live at the shows next year.”

Depeche Mode’s supporting world tour begins with a leg of North American shows in March and April, including dates at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, Chicago’s United Center, and New York’s Madison Square Garden. Beginning in May, the band will then embark on an extensive run of European stadium shows that take place through the middle of August. Additionally, Depeche Mode will headline Primavera Sound’s festivals in both Barcelona and Madrid. Check out the full list of dates below.

Tickets to Depeche Mode’s upcoming tour go on sale beginning Friday, October 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For North American audiences, a Live Nation pre-sale is set for Thursday, October 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using access code PUMPKIN or SOCIAL).

