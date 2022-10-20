My15: Dermot Kennedy Shares the Playlist of Songs He’s Had on Repeat Since 2007

It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and we’ve been asking artists to curate playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, Dermot Kennedy shares his picks.

If one thing is true about Dermot Kennedy’s music, it’s that emotion takes precedence. While he’s garnered an audience thanks to his folk-pop fusion, no matter the genre or style, Kennedy prioritizes the raw feelings of his songs. So, it’s no surprise that for his My15 Playlist, each track oozes with emotion.

Kennedy’s picks include everything from Bon Iver (“I heard this song on a leaked copy of the Bon Iver, Bon Iver album and I couldn’t believe the power of the chorus — I had never heard anything like it,” he tells Consequence of “Minnesota, WI”) to Dave, and songs from classic Disney movies. They’re tracks that get him up and dancing, reveling in nostalgia, or sitting in awe of a particular performer’s artistry.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Irish singer-songwriter, who most recently unveiled the stirring “Innocence and Sadness,” also gives a nod to his fellow countrymen via picks from supergroup The Gloaming (“One of my favorite live shows I’ve ever seen”) and Paul Brady. “[He’s an] insane vocalist, and the story told is so beautiful, especially as an Irishman who spends a lot of time in New York,” Kennedy says of Brady’s “Nothing But The Same Old Story.”

Other picks include Florence + The Machine’s epic “Breath of Life,” Dave’s astounding “Psycho,” and Tyler Childers’ pained “Nose on the Grindstone.”

Check out Dermot Kennedy’s full My15 Playlist below, and look out for Kennedy’s sophomore album Sonder, out November 4th.