Destroyer Are Lost in “Somnambulist Blues” on New Song Featuring Sandro Perri: Stream

From the Looking Glass singles series via indie label Mexican Summer

Destroyer, photo by Dan Bois
October 18, 2022 | 10:02am ET

    Dan Bejar’s Destroyer have shared the new song “Somnambulist Blues” featuring his old friend and collaborator, Sandro Perri. The track is part of indie label Mexican Summer’s Looking Glass series, with future singles coming from Fauzia, Frog of the Earth, Claire Rousay, and Helena Deland.

    Perri’s soundscape on “Somnambulist Blues” is open-ended and nearly percussion-free, with long waves of synths that lap gently at the ear. Bejar begins as if trying to keep rhythm but losing time, saying, “1, 2, 3, 1, 2, 3,” and after a pause, “1, 2.” As the title hints at, his lyrics are caught between waking life and dreams. “I slept-walked off the ramparts and crashed upon the shore,” Bejar sings. “I’m doing it again.”

    “I come back to Sandro’s music as something to sing to at the crossroads moments of my life in music,” Bejar said in a statement. “There is something about the landscape Sandro lays out – it’s a world in which things become imminently singable. A lotta room to roam, and all of it good.” Check out “Somnambulist Blues” below.

    In March of this year, Bejar released his 13th Destroyer album, LABYRINTHITISwhich included the singles “Tintoretto, It’s for You,” and “Eat the Wine, Drink the Bread.” Sandro Perri’s last album, Soft Landing, came out in 2019.

