DijahSB Shares Origins of New Single “SummerTime”: Exclusive

Origins is our recurring feature series that provides artists with a space to dive into everything that went into their latest release. Today, Toronto rapper DijahSB walks us through their new single “SummerTime.”

Fall is finally upon us, but if cardigans and crunchy leaves aren’t your thing, DijahSB wants you to remember “SummerTime” sunshine. That’s the premise of the rapper’s new single out today, October 27th.

“I wanted this song to embody the feeling of summer,” the artist — born Kahdijah Payne after Queen Latifah’s Living Single character, of course — said in a statement. “We are about to get hit with some cold weather out here in Toronto, but I want this song to remind people of the good times and weather that the summer and sunshine bring. With the lyrics and smooth, soothing production, I hope you catch that vibe.”

Hot off a busy and successful 2021 (the artist released two projects that year, and we made sure you didn’t miss the full-length Head Above the Waters), it makes sense that DijahSB would come back with “SummerTime.” The breezy single offers a chill beat as the rapper boasts, “Room full of mirrors/ Still see no flaws.” It’s the type of self-assurance you’d want blasting in your earphones as you walk home after a long day, just as the single’s artwork beckons. In a Consequence exclusive, DijahSB clued us into the things in their life that brought about such a feel-good number. Read on to learn the Origins of “SummerTime.”

My Girlfriend:

Swear I’m gonna marry this chick. Without revealing too much, I had to change my entire concept of my EP because I went to LA with my partner and fell in love with her there. So funny.

Los Angeles:

I wrote and recorded this song in LA. My second time out there. My first time was a nightmare. I broke my tooth and nobody wanted to hang out or create with me. I ended up cutting the trip short and it felt like a waste of time. This time though, I put in work.

Summer:

Well, of course. But I really wanted to embody the feeling of this summer because it felt like one of the best I’ve had in awhile, and it’s about to get super cold, and I’m ironically releasing it during what is the fall/winter to try and bring some of the vibes from summer back.

Finding Nemo:

Everybody loves the Finding Nemo line. Little man was tryna swim with that fucked up fin and got lost. It’s not a DijahSB song without a pop culture reference.