Disturbed Unleash Title Track from Upcoming Album Divisive: Stream

Disturbed have unveiled the title track from their upcoming album, Divisive, which arrives on November 18th. The song is classic Disturbed, with crunchy riffs, David Draiman’s powerful vocals, and a soaring, melodic chorus.

Speaking about the theme of the song in a press release, Draiman explained, “The title track and the title itself are indicative of the incredibly fucked up state of things we are living in. It’s about how hyper-polarity has influenced everything people do in life.”

He continued, “People are addicted to outrage. They’re addicted to finding the next thing that will piss them off so they can rave about it on social media. Everything negative was given a shot of steroids.”

Related Video

Guitarist Dan Donegan added, “David was in the room listening to me play the riff, and he fell in love with it instantly. It was one of the early musical ideas. It’s fun to be face-to-face, because we can feed off of each other and we see the level of excitement.”

“Divisive” follows the forthcoming album’s previously released singles, “Unstoppable” and “Hey You.” The latter earned Disturbed their 15th No. 1 single at rock radio and has also already garnered 10 million-plus streams on music platforms.

Check out the lyric video for “Divisive” below.