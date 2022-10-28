Menu
Dove Cameron Contemplates Her “Bad Idea” on New Single: Stream

The "Boyfriend" singer returns

Dove Cameron, photo courtesy of the artist
October 28, 2022 | 12:17pm ET

    Still relishing the success of her runaway TikTok hit “Boyfriend,” Dove Cameron returns today with a sleek new single called “Bad Idea.”

    It’s hard to teach an old dog new tricks, but it’s even harder to break old habits. On “Bad Idea,” Cameron weighs the cons of an ill-advised decision against the pros of short-term gratification: “This song was inspired by a text I got that was so intense, and such a bad idea, that I had to go straight into the studio the next morning to write about it,” the pop starlet says in a press release. “’Bad Idea’ is the moment before diving into what could potentially be a severe crash-and-burn but deciding to take the risk anyway.”

    Cameron cuts to the chase in the first verse: “Could’ve said this day was coming/ See your name light up my phone/ You’re having revelations/ Wish you never let me go,” she sings over a doo-wop inspired bass, pondering the risks of an off-again, on-again situationship. By the time the first synth-laden chorus ends, she’s made her game-time decision: “Fuck it, let’s do it again.” Listen to “Bad Idea” below.

    Cameron — who’s been nominated for Best New Artist at the American Music Awards — recently appeared in the B.J. Novak-directed film Vengeance, starring Ashton Kutcher and Issa Rae. It was also recently announced that she is returning for Season 2 of the Apple TV+’s Schmigadoon!.

