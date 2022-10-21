Duckwrth Shares New EP Chrome Bull: Stream

South Central rapper and singer Duckwrth has released his new EP, Chrome Bull. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

Spanning eight tracks, Chrome Bull is influenced by innovative artists ranging from N.E.R.D. to Thom Yorke. Mixing dance music with hip-hop and R&B, Duckwrth has promised that “once you press play, you won’t want to sit down.” It features party-ready songs like the lead single “Power Power,” the sensual “Ce Soir” featuring Syd, and “Beg” featuring CLAY.

“Ce Soir,” which translates to “tonight” in English, is sultry and soulful while still keeping the energy high. Layering bilingual vocals over an intoxicating house beat, the song evokes the thrill of late-night explorations through a new city: “I got a new bag of tricks I wanna try out/ We can dip, stick shift to the hideout/ Lil mama with the vibes wanna vibe out/ She like the way the diamonds still dance with the lights out,” Duckwrth raps.

Duckwrth is currently touring North America, after which he’ll embark on a European leg wrapping up in Germany on December 22nd. You can get tickets over at Ticketmaster, and keep scrolling to see his schedule.

Duckwrth made his major label debut with 2020’s SuperGood, and since then, he’s also put out last year’s SG8* EP. As for Syd, she released her sophomore LP Broken Hearts Club in April.

Chrome Bull Tracklist:

01. *Belle

02. 11:30

03. Ce Soir (feat. Syd)

04. Sneaky

05. Super Saiyan

06. Beg (feat. CLAY)

07. Pray (feat. GAWD)

08. Power Power (feat. Shaun Ross)

Duckwrth 2022 Tour Dates:

10/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda

11/05 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse

11/06 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

11/09 Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO

11/11 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s

11/12 Arcata, CA – Arcata – Theatre Lounge

11/13 Portland, OR – Star Theater

11/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum

12/02 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy

12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

12/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

12/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3

12/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

12/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

12/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

12/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin

12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotonde

12/13 – Cologne, DE @ Yuca

12/15 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain

12/17 – Zurich, CH @ Exil

12/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Bar

12/20 – Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle

12/21 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

12/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer