Duckwrth Shares New EP Chrome Bull: Stream

Featuring the Syd collaboration "Ce Soir"

Duckwrth, photo courtesy of artist
October 21, 2022 | 10:55am ET

    South Central rapper and singer Duckwrth has released his new EP, Chrome Bull. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.

    Spanning eight tracks, Chrome Bull is influenced by innovative artists ranging from N.E.R.D. to Thom Yorke. Mixing dance music with hip-hop and R&B, Duckwrth has promised that “once you press play, you won’t want to sit down.” It features party-ready songs like the lead single “Power Power,” the sensual “Ce Soir” featuring Syd, and “Beg” featuring CLAY.

    “Ce Soir,” which translates to “tonight” in English, is sultry and soulful while still keeping the energy high. Layering bilingual vocals over an intoxicating house beat, the song evokes the thrill of late-night explorations through a new city: “I got a new bag of tricks I wanna try out/ We can dip, stick shift to the hideout/ Lil mama with the vibes wanna vibe out/ She like the way the diamonds still dance with the lights out,” Duckwrth raps.

    Duckwrth is currently touring North America, after which he’ll embark on a European leg wrapping up in Germany on December 22nd. You can get tickets over at Ticketmaster, and keep scrolling to see his schedule.

    Duckwrth made his major label debut with 2020’s SuperGood, and since then, he’s also put out last year’s SG8* EP. As for Syd, she released her sophomore LP Broken Hearts Club in April.

    Chrome Bull Artwork:

    duckwrth chrome bull new ep artwork stream

    Chrome Bull Tracklist:
    01. *Belle
    02. 11:30
    03. Ce Soir (feat. Syd)
    04. Sneaky
    05. Super Saiyan
    06. Beg (feat. CLAY)
    07. Pray (feat. GAWD)
    08. Power Power (feat. Shaun Ross)

    Duckwrth 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
    10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
    11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
    11/05 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
    11/06 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    11/09 Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO
    11/11 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
    11/12 Arcata, CA – Arcata – Theatre Lounge
    11/13 Portland, OR – Star Theater
    11/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
    12/02 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
    12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
    12/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
    12/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3
    12/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
    12/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
    12/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin
    12/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin
    12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotonde
    12/13 – Cologne, DE @ Yuca
    12/15 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
    12/17 – Zurich, CH @ Exil
    12/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Bar
    12/20 – Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
    12/21 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
    12/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer

