Duckwrth Shares New EP Chrome Bull: Stream

South Central rapper and singer Duckwrth has released his new EP, Chrome Bull. Stream it below via Apple Music or Spotify.
Spanning eight tracks, Chrome Bull is influenced by innovative artists ranging from N.E.R.D. to Thom Yorke. Mixing dance music with hip-hop and R&B, Duckwrth has promised that “once you press play, you won’t want to sit down.” It features party-ready songs like the lead single “Power Power,” the sensual “Ce Soir” featuring Syd, and “Beg” featuring CLAY.
“Ce Soir,” which translates to “tonight” in English, is sultry and soulful while still keeping the energy high. Layering bilingual vocals over an intoxicating house beat, the song evokes the thrill of late-night explorations through a new city: “I got a new bag of tricks I wanna try out/ We can dip, stick shift to the hideout/ Lil mama with the vibes wanna vibe out/ She like the way the diamonds still dance with the lights out,” Duckwrth raps.
Duckwrth is currently touring North America, after which he’ll embark on a European leg wrapping up in Germany on December 22nd. You can get tickets over at Ticketmaster, and keep scrolling to see his schedule.
Duckwrth made his major label debut with 2020’s SuperGood, and since then, he’s also put out last year’s SG8* EP. As for Syd, she released her sophomore LP Broken Hearts Club in April.
Chrome Bull Artwork:
Chrome Bull Tracklist:
01. *Belle
02. 11:30
03. Ce Soir (feat. Syd)
04. Sneaky
05. Super Saiyan
06. Beg (feat. CLAY)
07. Pray (feat. GAWD)
08. Power Power (feat. Shaun Ross)
Duckwrth 2022 Tour Dates:
10/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
10/31 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
11/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
11/05 – Pomona, CA @ Glasshouse
11/06 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
11/09 Santa Barbara, CA – SOhO
11/11 Sacramento, CA – Harlow’s
11/12 Arcata, CA – Arcata – Theatre Lounge
11/13 Portland, OR – Star Theater
11/30 – Warsaw, PL @ Praga Centrum
12/02 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
12/03 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
12/04 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse
12/06 – Birmingham, UK @ Institute 3
12/07 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla
12/08 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
12/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin
12/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Tolhuistuin
12/12 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Rotonde
12/13 – Cologne, DE @ Yuca
12/15 – Paris, FR @ Petit Bain
12/17 – Zurich, CH @ Exil
12/18 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom Bar
12/20 – Vienna, AT @ Grelle Forelle
12/21 – Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
12/22 – Hamburg, DE @ Turmzimmer