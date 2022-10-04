Menu
HBO Max’s Dune Prequel Series to Star Emily Watson and Shirley Henderson

As Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen

dune the sisterhood prequel series cast hbo max cast emily watson shirley henderson
Emily Watson in Chernobyl (HBO) and Shirley Henderson in Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses (TBS)
October 4, 2022 | 4:13pm ET

    HBO Max’s Dune prequel series, The Sisterhood, has cast Emily Watson (Chernobyl) and Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter) in leading roles, Variety reports.

    Set 10,000 years before the events of Dune, the series is based on Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson’s 2012 novel Sisterhood of Dune. Officially titled Dune: The Sisterhood, the show was ordered to series at HBO Max in June 2019. Per the official logline, it “follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit.”

    Watson and Henderson will portray Valya Harkonnen and Tula Harkonnen, respectively. Per the character descriptions, the sisters “have risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit.”

    Diane Ademu-John will serve as creator, co-showrunner, and executive producer for Dune: The Sisterhood, sharing the latter two duties with Alison Schapker. Johan Renck, who previously worked with Watson on Chernobyl, will direct the premiere episode and executive produce.

    Brian Herbert, Byron Merritt, and Kim Herbert will also executive produce for the Frank Herbert estate, with Kevin J. Anderson serving as co-producer. Denis Villeneuve, who is gearing up for Dune Part Two, is involved as an executive producer. The release date for the series has not been set.

    Part Two is currently in production and is expected to be released in November 2023. Like the Oscar-winning first installment, Villeneuve is directing off a screenplay co-written with Jon Spaihts. Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Léa Seydoux, and Austin Butler have all joined the cast with Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, and more returning from the first film.

