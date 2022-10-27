Duran Duran Perform “INVISIBLE” and Set of Classics on Kimmel: Watch

Duran Duran stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, October 26th to perform “INVISIBLE” from their latest album, FUTURE PAST.

Looking ’80s chic in a sports jacket and light-washed jeans, lead singer Simon Le Bon ran through the single with enthusiasm — even if his attempts at a two-step are no longer as spry as they once were. As a bonus, Kimmel uploaded a set of off-air performances including Duran Duran’s classics “Notorious” and “Careless Memories” alongside another FUTURE PAST single, “GIVE IT ALL UP.”

Watch the replays below.

In addition to the performances, Le Bon sat down with Kimmel for an interview, in which they discussed Duran Duran’s experiences recording “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” as part of the charity supergroup Band Aid and performing with a stacked lineup at Live Aid in 1985. Le Bon told an amusing anecdote about being scolded by Stephen Stills as they were warming up backstage for their set at Live Aid as Crosby, Stills & Nash were still playing. “We thought it was amazing!” he remembered.

Le Bon was also asked to break down Duran Duran’s lyrics and comment on the band’s new live concert film, A Hollywood High. Watch the full interview below.

Duran Duran will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on November 5th; learn how to watch the ceremony here. There are still a handful of dates left on their North American tour. Tickets are available now via Ticketmaster.

Be sure to check out Le Bon’s recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, in which he spoke about FUTURE PAST, the 40th anniversary of Rio, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.