Dwayne Johnson Says Running for President Is “Off the Table”

Every four years some presidential voters feel like they’re stuck between a rock and a hard place, and in recent elections, many have loudly called for The Rock. Dwayne Johnson was recruited by never-Trumpers to run for president in 2016, he “seriously considered” a bid in 2020, and as recently as last year he kept the possibility open “if that’s what the people wanted.” No more. In a conversation with CBS Sunday Morning (via Variety), Johnson said campaigning for president is “off the table.”

In case you didn’t believe him, he repeated it a couple more times. “It’s off the table. Yes. It is off the table,” Johnson said. “I will say this because it requires a B-side to this. I love our country and everyone in it. I also love being a daddy. And that’s the most important thing to me is being a daddy, number one, especially during this time, this critical time in my daughters’ lives.”

He added, “I know what it was like to be on the road and be so busy that I was absent for a lot of years in my first daughter’s… Growing up in this critical age at this critical time in their life, and that’s what the presidency will do. So my number one priority is my daughters.”

He concluded, “Sure, CEO sounds great. But the number one thing I wanna be is daddy. That’s it.” Check out clips from the interview below.

A self-described “independent” with “centrist leanings,” Johnson supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election, and even said he cried when Biden won. Now, he’s focused on promoting his new DC superhero flick, Black Adam, in theaters October 21st.