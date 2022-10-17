Menu
eBay Pulls Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes for Violating Violence Policy

eBay has noted an uptick in costumes of the serial killer following the release of Netflix's Dahmer

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
October 17, 2022 | 5:06pm ET

    Digital auction house eBay is pulling every Jeffrey Dahmer costume it finds for violating the violence and violent criminals policy, a spokesperson told TMZ.

    The site has seen increased interest in Dahmer-inspired glasses, shirts, wigs, and other costume elements following Netflix’s hit miniseries — and this really is the full title —  Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryBut selling such items, even as a costume, is against eBay’s user agreement.

    The violence and violent criminals policy prohibits, among other things, “Items closely associated with or that benefit violent felons, their acts, or crime scenes within the past 100 years.” Costumes of the infamous serial killer fall into the “closely associated” category; the sales can’t benefit Dahmer, who was beaten to death in prison in 1994.

    Dahmer stars Evan Peters and was created by Ryan Murphy. Writing for Consequence, Ben Rosenstock gave the series a B-, saying it “smartly sidesteps common pitfalls of the true-crime genre, acknowledging the perspective of Jeff Dahmer’s victims and their families in more depth than possibly any other on-screen depiction. It makes for a horrifying and occasionally emotional story, and it immediately becomes more engrossing once it starts exploring the basic inequalities that allowed Dahmer to get away with so much.”

    Surviving family members of Dahmer’s victims have criticized the series and called Dahmer Halloween costumes, “evil.” The mother of one victim said, “If Netflix hadn’t streamed the show… None of the families would be revictimized… and then there’d be no Dahmer costumes this year.”

