Ed Sheeran Announces North American Tour Dates for 2023

Ed Sheeran has announced a handful of North American tour dates for 2023, marking the UK pop star’s first trek across the continent in five years. Joining him as supporting acts are Khalid, Russ, Dylan, Rosa Linn, Cat Burns, and Maisie Peters.

“+ – = ÷ x Tour” — pronounced “The Mathematics Tour” — kicks off on May 6th at Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium. Sheeran will then hit stadiums across North America including Atlanta, Toronto, Nashville, Chicago, Minneapolis, Vancouver, and Las Vegas before wrapping up at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on September 23rd.

As for tickets, a Verified Fan pre-sale begins Wednesday, October 12th at 10:00 a.m. local and runs through Thursday, October 13th 10:00 p.m. local — just make sure to register before October 9th at 10:00 p.m. ET. General public on-sale then begins Friday, October 14th at 10:00 a.m. local, and you can head over to Ticketmaster to grab your seats. See Sheeran’s full tour schedule below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Earlier this year, Sheeran teamed up with Bring Me the Horizon for a heavier take on his hit “Bad Habits.” In less fun news, however, a judge has ordered the singer to go to trial after he attempted to throw out a lawsuit claiming his song “Thinking Out Loud” copied Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On.”

Ed Sheeran 2023 Tour Dates:

02/02 – Wellington, NZ @ Sky Stadium

02/10 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

02/11 – Auckland, NZ @ Eden Park

02/17 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/18 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Suncorp Stadium

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

02/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium

03/02 – Melbourne, AU @ MCG

03/03 – Melbourne, AU @ MCG

03/17 – Adelaide, AU @ Oval

03/12 – Perth, AU @ Optus Stadium

05/06 – Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium + ×

05/13 – Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium + ×

05/20 – Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium + ×

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

06/03 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field + ×

06/10 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium + ×

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre + ·

06/24 – Landover, MD @ FedExField + ·

07/01 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium + ·

07/08 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium + ·

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field + ·

07/22 – Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium + %

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field + %

08/05 – Kansas City, MO @ GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%

08/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium + %

08/19 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High + %

08/26 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field + ≠

09/02 – Vancouver, BC @ BC Place + ≠

09/09 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium – ≠

09/16 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s© Stadium – ≠

09/23 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium – ≠

+ = with Khalid

– = with Russ

× = with Dylan

· = with Rosa Linn

% = with Cat Burns

≠ = with Maisie Peters