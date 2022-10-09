Eddie Vedder Covers The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” at Tour Finale: Watch

Eddie Vedder delivered a cover of The Cure’s “Just Like Heaven” on Friday at a Las Vegas tour stop with his backing band, Earthlings.

The rendition arrived at the beginning of the encore for the group, which features current and former RHCP members Chad Smith and Josh Klinghoffer, longtime Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney, and producer-guitarist Andrew Watt. It marked a new addition to their covers-filled finale, which also included Prince’s “Purple Rain” and George Harrison’s “Isn’t It a Pity,” and it was fresh for the band as well, with Vedder remarking, “We’ve never played it before. We only played it about an hour ago right before we came out, but we’re gonna try it now.”

The Pearl Jam frontman also tied the song to a sweet memory from early COVID quarantine times when he and his wife would have “wild dance parties in our garage” that eventually escalated to disco lights and smoke machines. “We had a fucking blast,” he said. “This song is one of the ones that we would play.” Watch fan-captured footage of The Cure cover below.

The Las Vegas show at Park MGM’s Dolby Live on October 7th marked Vedder’s final scheduled solo performance in 2022. Along with the release of his solo effort Earthling in January, the year has seen the vocalist deepen his live repertoire with covers of The Strokes, Wet Leg, The Beatles, Joe Strummer, and most recently, “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” with Stevie Nicks herself.

Meanwhile, The Cure opened their 2022 European tour the night before and debuted two new tracks, “Alone: and “Endsong.”

Setlist:

Room at the Top (Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover)

Here Comes the Sun (The Beatles cover)

The Dark

Invincible

Wishlist (Pearl Jam song)

I Got Id (Pearl Jam song) (with Neil Young’s “Cinnamon Girl” tag)

Brother the Cloud

Fallout Today

Try

Mrs. Mills

I’m One (The Who cover)

Chad-O (with Black Sabbath’s “War Pigs” tag)

Rose of Jericho

Long Way

Good and Evil

Porch (Pearl Jam song)

Encore:

Just Like Heaven (The Cure cover)

Dirty Frank (Pearl Jam song)

Isn’t It a Pity (George Harrison cover)

Hunger Strike (Temple of the Dog song)

Purple Rain (Prince cover)

Rockin’ in the Free World (Neil Young cover)