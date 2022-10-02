Menu
Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder Sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at Ohana Festival: Watch

Vedder sang Tom Petty's part in the duet

Eddie Vedder and Stevie Nicks
Eddie Vedder and Stevie Nicks, photo via YouTube
October 1, 2022 | 8:25pm ET

    Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on stage during her headlining set at Vedder’s 2022 Ohana Festival for a performance of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

    “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” from Nicks’ first solo album Bella Donna, was famously recorded as a duet between the Fleetwood Mac singer and Tom Petty. Here, Vedder filled in for the late Petty, and Nicks implied before the performance that she and Vedder had even recorded an official version of their rendition.

    Nicks was the first headliner at Vedder’s annual Dana Point, California festival, which continues through October 2nd. Vedder and Jack White co-headline tonight, October 1st, while P!nk closes the event on the 2nd. Other artists still slated to perform include Manchester Orchestra, St. Vincent, Grouplove, Broken Social Scene, and Petty collaborator Mike Campbell, who is now playing with his band The Dirty Knobs.

