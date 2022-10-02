Stevie Nicks and Eddie Vedder Sing “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” at Ohana Festival: Watch

Eddie Vedder joined Stevie Nicks on stage during her headlining set at Vedder’s 2022 Ohana Festival for a performance of “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.”

“Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,” from Nicks’ first solo album Bella Donna, was famously recorded as a duet between the Fleetwood Mac singer and Tom Petty. Here, Vedder filled in for the late Petty, and Nicks implied before the performance that she and Vedder had even recorded an official version of their rendition.

Nicks was the first headliner at Vedder’s annual Dana Point, California festival, which continues through October 2nd. Vedder and Jack White co-headline tonight, October 1st, while P!nk closes the event on the 2nd. Other artists still slated to perform include Manchester Orchestra, St. Vincent, Grouplove, Broken Social Scene, and Petty collaborator Mike Campbell, who is now playing with his band The Dirty Knobs.

Last month, Nicks returned to the stage for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Check out our review of her Clarkston, MI comeback show, as well as a recap of the inaugural Sound on Sound Festival, which she also played. While you’re at it, grab tickets to her ongoing tour here. Vedder, meanwhile, released Earthling, his latest solo album, earlier this year, and recently joined The Strokes on stage for a performance of their song “Juicebox.”