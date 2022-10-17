Menu
Elon Musk Thinks Grimes Might Be a Simulation That “Exists in His Cerebral Cortex”

Musk wondered if Grimes "was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion"

elon musk grimes simulation perfect companion cerebral cortex
Elon Musk and Grimes, photo by Neil Barnard/Getty
October 17, 2022 | 3:48pm ET

    Elon Musk thought his ex-partner Grimes might be a simulation that “exists in his cerebral cortex.” She revealed the theory to journalist Devin Gordon, who shared it on the new BBC docuseries, The Elon Musk Show.

    “She [Grimes] told me repeatedly that Musk has this theory of her that she’s not real,” Gordon told the BBC (via Cosmopolitan). “That she’s a simulation who was created by him and exists in his cerebral cortex as sort of the perfect companion to him. Which sounds a little crazy and maybe even a little creepy, except, she agrees with it. She said she does feel like this simulation which was perfectly created for him.”

    He added, “Her interests are all the same as his and her music is very technologically oriented,” explaining that they “both made a similar nerdy joke about a scary AI theory of the future.”

    Gordon interviewed Grimes for an April Vanity Fair cover story where she expressed similar sentiments: “We keep having this conversation where E’s like, ‘Are you real? Or are we living in my memory, and you’re like a synthesized companion that was created to be my companion here? ’”

    She also said, “The degree to which I feel engineered to have been this, like, perfect companion is crazy.”

    Musk and Grimes began dating in 2018 and had two children together, two-year-old XÆ A-12 and 10-month-old Exa Dark. They announced their breakup in 2021.

    In September, Grimes revealed that she had finished her new album and also teased what looked like surgically-altered elf ears, although that seems to have been a promotion for the video game Elden Ring. As for Musk, he recently agreed (again) to buy Twitter for original sale price of $44 billion, but he may not have the financing.

