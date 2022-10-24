Menu
Emma Ruth Rundle Announces Spring 2023 North American Tour, Shares Documentary: Stream

The outing marks Rundle's first stateside run supporting the Engine of Hell LP and the Orpheus Looking Back EP

emma ruth rundle 2023 tour
Emma Ruth Rundle, photo by Cintamani Calise
October 24, 2022 | 3:22pm ET

    Emma Ruth Rundle has announced a Spring 2023 North American solo tour and unveiled a new tour documentary titled “All I Know of Love.”

    The newly announced dates will mark Rundle’s first time touring stateside in support of her most recent releases: 2021’s Engine of Hell full-length and 2022’s Orpheus Looking Back EP.

    The outing kicks off March 24th at the Saint James Hall in Vancouver, Canada, and runs through a April 9th show at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City. Experimental saxophonist and multi-genre artist Patrick Shiroishi will provide support.

    Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday October 26th at 10 a.m. local time, with general sales starting Friday (October 28th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Along with the tour announcement, Rundle shared an intimate, offbeat documentary captured during her 2022 UK/Ireland tour by director Geert Braekers. The two have toured and travelled together for years, giving Braekers unprecedented access to Rundle’s life on the road as a solo touring artist.

    Watch the documentary and see the full list of Emma Ruth Rundle’s 2023 tour dates below. Get tickets here.

    Emma Ruth Rundle’s 2023 North American Tour Dates with Patrick Shiroishi:
    03/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Saint James Hall
    03/25 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    03/26 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    03/28 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
    03/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Swedish American Hall
    03/31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever
    04/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    04/06 – Toronto, ON @ The Access Club
    04/08 – Boston, MA @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/09 – New York City, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

    emma ruth rundle 2023 tour poster

