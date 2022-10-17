Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Felony Burglary, Faces Up to 26 Years in Prison

Ezra Miller appeared remotely in Vermont Superior Court on Monday, October 17th and pleaded not guilty to felony burglary charges, Deadline reports. If convicted, they will face up to 26 years in prison and fines of up to $2,000.

The embattled star of The Flash was arrested in August for charges stemming from a May break-in in Stamford, Vermont. They were accused of entering the at-the-time unoccupied house of neighbor Isaac Winokur and stealing bottles of gin, vodka and rum. “As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling,” the police report noted.

As a condition of their release, Miller was told to stay away from Winokur and another Vermont resident, Aiden Early. “We agree to those conditions,” Miller’s attorney Lisa Skelkrot said. The actor will have to return to court, either virtually or in-person, at an unspecified time in the future.

One week after their arrest, Miller announced that they would begin “ongoing treatment” to address “complex mental health issues.” Miller also apologized to “everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” and added that they were “committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe, and productive stage in my life.”

Earlier this year, Miller was arrested twice in Hawaii for disorderly conduct and assault, and over the summer they were accused of grooming behavior towards children. In the lead-up to seeking help, reports suggested that they had become paranoid and wore body armor and a gun everywhere they went, and that they believed they were “the next messiah.” Despite these issues, Warner Bros. Discovery has continued forward with their plans to release The Flash on June 23rd, 2023, and even brought Miller in for additional photography after multiple arrests and allegations of grooming. Check out a timeline of their legal troubles.