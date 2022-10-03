Fever 333 Down to One Member After Guitarist and Drummer Exit Band: “Things Were Pretty Bad Internally”

Fever 333, the trio led by frontman Jason Aalon Butler, are down to just one member (Butler) after guitarist Stephen “Stevis” Harrison and drummer Aric Improta announced their departure from the band on Monday (October 3rd).

The surprising news came via Instagram posts from Harrison and Improta. Harrison wrote, “Aric and I have decided to leave Fever 333. I won’t get into the details but things were pretty bad internally. That plus creative differences sort of left me with no choice.”

He continued, “That said, I’m so thankful for all the amazing fans, people who helped Fever behind the scenes, and my friends and family who supported me through all of this. Your support means so much! I still plan to make music. Aric and I will probably do something together in the future. Love you guys!! Know your worth!!”

Improta added, “Steve and I have decided to step away Fever 333. It’s layered, but ultimately, I’d just rather dedicate my time to projects that operate different than that one. Massive thank you to all of our fans, our friends and the amazing people who helped us along the way (you know who you are). We got to play some unforgettable shows, travel a ton and meet some incredible individuals. Steve and I will probably do something together in the future.”

Since forming five years ago, Fever 333 have established themselves as one of the most dynamic live acts on the rock scene, delivering explosive sets in support of their sociopolitically-charged music. Their lone full-length album, 2019’s Strength in Numb333rs, garnered critical acclaim upon its release, while the title track to their 2018 EP, Made an America, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rock Performance.

Butler formed Fever 333 following the 2017 breakup of his long-running post-hardcore band Letlive. So far, he has not commented on the departures of Harrison and Improta, but four days ago he posted a video of himself recording an isolated vocal track and urged any musicians or producers to write an accompanying track for potential release on his record label.

See the aforementioned Instagram posts from Harrison and Improta below, followed by Heavy Consequence‘s video interview with Fever 333 at the 2019 Sonic Temple festival.