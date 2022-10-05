Menu
Fever Ray Returns with New Single “What They Call Us”: Stream

Written and co-produced with The Knife's Olof Dreijer

Fever Ray, photo by Karolina Pajak
October 5, 2022 | 9:19am ET

    Karin Dreijer has returned with a new Fever Ray single. Entitled “What They Call Us,” the track was written and co-produced with sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer. The accompanying video, which can be seen below, was helmed by Martin Falck.

    “What They Call Us” marks Fever Ray’s first new music since releasing the album Plunge in 2017. In 2019, Karin and Olof Dreijer remixed Björk’s song “Features Creatures.”

    “What They Call Us” Lyrics

    first I’d like to say that I’m sorry
    I’ve done all the tricks that I can
    cinnamon bun in the oven
    there’s a fire in my hand

    did you see the light this morning
    sometimes there’s this extra air
    sometimes I can keep my mouth open
    I will stay if I dare

    did you hear what they call us?
    did you hear what they said?
    my plan was flexible
    don’t get stuck anywhere

    can I just hold you for a minute
    some things just ain’t easy to repair
    the person who came here was broken
    can you fix it, can you care

    did you hear what they call us?
    did you hear what they said?
    I’ve got a plan that’s flexible
    just don’t stop anywhere

    it’s a common misperception
    this is not a band
    ready for a dissection
    now mommy’s gotta work, see the land

    did you hear what they call us?
    did you hear what they said?
    I’ve got a plan that’s flexible
    just don’t stop anywhere

