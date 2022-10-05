Fever Ray Returns with New Single “What They Call Us”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has returned with a new Fever Ray single. Entitled “What They Call Us,” the track was written and co-produced with sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer. The accompanying video, which can be seen below, was helmed by Martin Falck.

“What They Call Us” marks Fever Ray’s first new music since releasing the album Plunge in 2017. In 2019, Karin and Olof Dreijer remixed Björk’s song “Features Creatures.”

“What They Call Us” Lyrics

first I’d like to say that I’m sorry

I’ve done all the tricks that I can

cinnamon bun in the oven

there’s a fire in my hand

did you see the light this morning

sometimes there’s this extra air

sometimes I can keep my mouth open

I will stay if I dare

did you hear what they call us?

did you hear what they said?

my plan was flexible

don’t get stuck anywhere

can I just hold you for a minute

some things just ain’t easy to repair

the person who came here was broken

can you fix it, can you care

did you hear what they call us?

did you hear what they said?

I’ve got a plan that’s flexible

just don’t stop anywhere

it’s a common misperception

this is not a band

ready for a dissection

now mommy’s gotta work, see the land

did you hear what they call us?

did you hear what they said?

I’ve got a plan that’s flexible

just don’t stop anywhere