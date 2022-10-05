Fever Ray Returns with New Single “What They Call Us”: Stream

Karin Dreijer has returned with a new Fever Ray single. Entitled “What They Call Us,” the track was written and co-produced with sibling and former The Knife bandmate, Olof Dreijer. The accompanying video, which can be seen below, was helmed by Martin Falck.
“What They Call Us” marks Fever Ray’s first new music since releasing the album Plunge in 2017. In 2019, Karin and Olof Dreijer remixed Björk’s song “Features Creatures.”
“What They Call Us” Lyrics
first I’d like to say that I’m sorry
I’ve done all the tricks that I can
cinnamon bun in the oven
there’s a fire in my hand
did you see the light this morning
sometimes there’s this extra air
sometimes I can keep my mouth open
I will stay if I dare
did you hear what they call us?
did you hear what they said?
my plan was flexible
don’t get stuck anywhere
can I just hold you for a minute
some things just ain’t easy to repair
the person who came here was broken
can you fix it, can you care
did you hear what they call us?
did you hear what they said?
I’ve got a plan that’s flexible
just don’t stop anywhere
it’s a common misperception
this is not a band
ready for a dissection
now mommy’s gotta work, see the land
did you hear what they call us?
did you hear what they said?
I’ve got a plan that’s flexible
just don’t stop anywhere