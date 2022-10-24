Fieldy Clarifies “Bad Habits” That Led to His Current Hiatus from Korn

Korn bassist Fieldy posted a new video on his social media accounts Friday (October 21st), offering clarity on the “bad habits” that led to him taking leave from his longtime band last year.

Mocking rumors that he had turned to hard drugs, Fieldy opened up the video by appearing like he was going through withdrawal, shaking and saying, “Yo man, it’s Fieldy from Korn, it’s been rough out here.” Within a few seconds, he stopped shaking, and said, “I’m just kidding.”

He went on to say, “When I made the statement about my ‘bad habits,’ they weren’t drugs. It’s just, at the end of the day — I don’t condone this — but when I’m done with all my responsibilities, I have a Bud Light, or as many as I want, to tell you the truth. I’m a grown man. But I know that I have to get up at five in the morning, because I’m responsible, and I got a job to do. And I got people that love me and people that depend on me, so I’m gonna be there for them no matter what.”

Advertisement

Related Video

He added, “To clarify the habits, I’ve never tried cocaine, I’ve never tried heroin. I drink Bud Light, man. It’s clear.”

Fieldy also made it known that he doesn’t have any beef with his Korn bandmates, saying, “I love the guys in Korn. I’ve known them since seventh grade. We have no beef. I’ve got no problem with those guys. You guys should support them. They’re ripping right now. They just got off tour.”

He continued, “They’re killing it. I’m always gonna be Fieldy from Korn for the rest of my life, because that’s part of my legacy. Those are my homies, those are my brothers. We’re just in different places right now. We’re not even mad at each other. We’re all cool.”

Advertisement

The bassist also wanted fans to know that he’s in a good place, remarking, “Things are great, I’m having a blast. I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Korn have been touring with Suicidal Tendencies bassist Ra Diaz for the past couple years. However, Fieldy’s bass tracks appear on the band’s most recent album, Requiem, which was released in February of this year.

On the music front, Fieldy has been putting out new music with his side project Stillwell, including the singles “Can’t Stop Now” and “Rock the House.”

Advertisement

See Fieldy’s video message, as well as the music videos for Stillwell’s aforementioned new singles, below.