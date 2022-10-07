Fiona Apple has shared “Where the Shadows Lie,” a new song that appears on the soundtrack to Prime Video’s Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power. Listen to the track below, or via Amazon Music.

The music to “Where the Shadows Lie” was written by The Rings of Power composer Bear McCreary, while the song’s title is inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien’s Ring-verse poem.

New music from Fiona is exciting at any time, but “Where the Shadows Lie” is an especially welcome offering since it comes only two years after Apple — who’s known to take almost decade-long gaps in between albums — released her last record, Fetch the Bolt Cutters. Of course, Apple’s gifted us with soundtrack songs amid album droughts before: In 2014, she wrote the haunting song “Container” as the opening theme for the Showtime series The Affair.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Where the Shadows Lie” will appear in the season finale of The Rings of Power, which premieres October 14th. Earlier this year, Apple joined Watkins Family Hour for the song “(Remember Me) I’m the One Who Loves You” and joined a chorus of artists speaking out against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade.