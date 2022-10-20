Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack to V/H/S/99 Segment “Ozzy’s Dungeon”: Stream

For Shudder's anthology film

Advertisement
flying lotus ozzys dungeon soundtrack score electronic music tv horror shudder v/h/s/99 stream listen
Flying Lotus, photo by Matt Lief Anderson
Follow
October 20, 2022 | 12:02pm ET

    Flying Lotus has today shared his soundtrack to  “Ozzy’s Dungeon,” a segment he directed and co-wrote for Shudder’s found footage anthology film V/H/S/99. Music from the Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon is out today on Warp Records.

    “Ozzy’s Dungeon” is the name of a fictional ’90s children’s game show, and the producer’s soundtrack mirrors the setting perfectly. Across the seven tracks, Flying Lotus uses retro samples, some purposefully-dated production, and lots of victorious, bustling melodies. Its quick tempo and slightly-unnerving melodies set a fitting backdrop for winning a prize — or, you know, just studying at home or something. Stream Music from the Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    “Ozzy’s Dungeon” marks just one of multiple scores Flying Lotus has released as of late; back in May, he did the soundtrack for They Call Me Magic, Apple TV+’s documentary about basketball legend Magic Johnson. He also put out two singles in June called “The Room” and “You Don’t Know,” which both featured vocals from soul singer Devin Tracy.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Music from the Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon Artwork:

    flying lotus ozzys dungeon soundtrack score electronic music tv horror shudder v/h/s/99 stream listen

    Music from the Hit Game Show Ozzy’s Dungeon Tracklist:
    01. Opening (1996-1999)
    02. Rules of the Game
    03. Host Talk
    04. Interview Music / What Do YOU Wish For?
    05. Catch That Meat
    06. Consolation Prizes
    07. Battle On!

Around The Web

Latest Stories

babymetal divine attack stream

BABYMETAL Unleash Epic New Song "Divine Attack - Shingeki" from Upcoming Album: Stream

October 20, 2022

big brave new album 2022

BIG|BRAVE Announce New Album, Share Lead Single "carvers, farriers and knaves": Stream

October 20, 2022

Holly Humberstone Can You Afford to Lose Me

Holly Humberstone Announces New EP, Shares Origins of "Can You Afford To Lose Me?": Exclusive

October 20, 2022

pivot gang aang

Pivot Gang Bring the Fire (and Water, and Earth, and Air) on New Single "Aang": Stream

October 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Flying Lotus Shares Soundtrack to V/H/S/99 Segment "Ozzy's Dungeon": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter