Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery to Screen in Theaters After All

Rian Johnson’s highly anticipated sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is getting a theatrical release after all. Netflix has revealed the movie will receive a one-week “special sneak preview” during Thanksgiving week from November 23rd to 29th.

This means moviegoers will be able to watch Glass Onion a full month ahead of its streaming premiere on December 23rd. It will play exclusively in about 600 theaters in the US and mark Netflix’s first film to debut across all three major chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark. Tickets go on sale on October 10th.

The original Knives Out movie was a surprise box office hit, raking in more than $300 million worldwide, and its sequel promises to be even bigger. Glass Onion features the return of Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc, with a new cast of suspects including Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista.

Our review of Glass Onion from 2022 Toronto International Film Festival concluded the sequel may be better than the original, with writer Amber Dowling suggesting it’s “the kind of film you want to see on the big screen rather than wait for the Netflix release.” Come late November, you’ll be able to do exactly that.

Revisit the teaser trailer below.