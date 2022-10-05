GloRilla Announces Debut EP Anyways, Life's Great...

Menu
photo via Instagram
October 5, 2022

    Fresh off her first Top 10 hit, breakout Memphis rapper GloRilla has announced her debut EP, Anyways, Life’s Great…, out November 11th via CMG/Interscope Records.

    The title for the nine-track project comes from a line from GloRilla’s breakout viral hit, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” in which she raps, “Anyways, life’s great, pussy still good/ Still eatin’ cake, wishin’ that a bitch would.”

    The full tracklist for Anyways, Life’s Great… isn’t available yet, but the EP will feature the Cardi B-assisted “Tomorrow 2,” which was named our Song of the Week ahead of its debut at No. 9 on the Billboard Hot 100. Also included is “Blessed” featuring GloRilla’s label boss Yo Gotti. See the artwork below; pre-orders are ongoing.

    It’s been a whirlwind year for GloRilla. The buzz from “F.N.F.” caught the attention of fellow Memphis rapper Yo Gotti, who signed her to his CMG label in partnership with Interscope. Capitalizing on the momentum, GloRilla popped up for a standout verse on Duke Deuce’s “JUST SAY THAT” before following up with “Blessed” and the original version of “Tomorrow.”

    But the co-signs didn’t stop coming. Before Cardi B hopped on “Tomorrow 2,” Latto and City Girls rapper JT appeared on the remix to “F.N.F. (Let’s Go).” Come November, GloRilla is poised to make another leap with Anyways, Life’s Great…

    Anyways, Life’s Great… Artwork:

    glorilla debut EP anyways lifes great artwork

