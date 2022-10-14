Gojira Unleash New Song “Our Time Is Now” as Part of EA Sports NHL 23 Soundtrack: Stream

The soundtrack to the new EA Sports video game NHL 23 is jam-packed with 42 songs; among the highlights is a brand new track “Our Time Is Now” from Gojira. The song is available to stream now.

The tune is the French metal band’s first new music since last year’s Fortitude, which landed at No. 4 on Heavy Consequence’s Top Metal & Hard Rock Albums of 2021.

Along with being part of the NHL 23 soundtrack, “Our Time Is Now” packs a powerful sociopolitical message, as detailed by Gojira frontman Joe Duplantier:

“This song goes out to all the fighters out there sparking a light in a dark world. Show that you are part of a change! If you care about something meaningful to you and your community. If you are standing for a cause, if you show compassion and solidarity for the ones whose rights are taken away, if you’re in a war defending your inherent rights or fighting against deforestation, if you’re standing for animal rights, human rights, you are the lightning bolt, the spark that will shape our world. Your time is now! Our time is now!”

Duplantier also dedicated the song as follows: “Rest In Peace young Masha Amini. She was killed in Teheran for not wearing her hijab ‘properly’ by the ‘morality police’ and Rest In Peace all victims of brutalities during the protests that followed her death. We support the women of Iran in their fight, for taking a stand against oppression!”

In addition to the new Gojira tune, the NHL 23 soundtrack features previously released songs from such artists as Ghost, Korn, Coheed and Cambria, Turnstile, and more.

Listen to Gojira’s new song “Our Time Is Now” and see the full NHL 23 tracklist below.

NHL 23 Tracklist:

A Day To Remember – “Miracle”

Bishop Briggs – “Revolution”

Chilli Jesson – “Carolina Reaper”

Coheed And Cambria – “The Liars Club”

De’wayne Ft. Poorstacy – “Die Out Here”

Death Lens – “Swing For The Fences”

Frank Turner – “Punches”

Games We Play – “St. Girlfriend”

Ghost – “Kaisarion”

Gojira – “Our Time Is Now”

Highly Suspect – “Natural Born Killer”

Holy Wars – “Battery Life”

Iann Dior Ft. Travis Barker – “Obvious”

Kasabian – “Rocket Fuel”

Korn – “Forgotten”

Lozeak – “Word Vomit”

Matt Maeson – “Blood Runs Red”

Missio – “Say Something”

Mod Sun – “Rich Kids Ruin Everything”

Motionless In White Ft. Caleb Shomo – “Red, White & Boom”

Muse – “Kill Or Be Killed”

Nobro – “Better Each Day”

Nova Twins – “Fire & Ice”

Panic! At The Disco – “Say It Louder”

Pengshui – “Idkwybt”

Pup – “Totally Fine”

Real Friends – “Tell Me You’re Sorry”

Safari – “Youth Animal”

Shinedown – “No Sleep Tonight”

Sports Team – “The Game”

Stick To Your Guns – “A World To Win”

Sueco – “Loser”

Surf Curse – “Tvi”

Ten Tonnes – “Go”

The Amazons – “Wait For Me”

The Mysterines – “Hung Up”

The Snuts – “Burn The Empire”

Turnstile – “Wild Wrld”

Wage War – “Manic”

Windwaker – “Beautiful”

Yonaka – “I Want More”

Yungblud Ft. Willow – “Memories”