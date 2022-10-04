Menu
Pearl Jam, David Byrne + Devo, Maya Hawke, and More Contribute to Abortion Access Benefit Album

Available for one day only on October 7th, 100% of net proceeds from Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All will benefit non-profit organizations

Pearl Jam (photo by Lior Phillips), Maya Hawke (via YouTube), and David Byrne (photo by Julia Drummond)
October 4, 2022 | 1:52pm ET

    Pearl Jam, David Byrne + Devo, Maya Hawke, and a host of other artists have contributed to an abortion access benefit album available for 24 hours only starting Friday, October 7th at 12:00 a.m. PT via Bandcamp. 100% of the net proceeds from the charity compilation will benefit non-profit organizations working to provide abortion care access to all.

    Fitting titled Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All, the album features previously unreleased recordings including never-before-heard new songs, covers, remixes, live versions, and unreleased demos. In addition to the aforementioned artists, it includes exclusive tracks from Sleater-Kinney, Tegan and Sara, Soccer Mommy, Wet Leg, and Cat Power.

    Other contributors include R.E.M., Death Cab for Cutie, Animal Collective, My Morning Jacket, Fleet Foxes, King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard, Mac DeMarco, Ty Segall, and Amanda Shires and Jason Isbell. See the Kim Gordon-designed cover art and the full list of artists below.

    The organizations benefiting from the compilation are Brigid Alliance — a referral-based service that provides travel, food, lodging, child care, and other logistical support for people seeking abortions — and NOISE FOR NOW, which is working with Abortion Care Network to support independent abortion clinics.

    Follow Good Music via Bandcamp for first access to the album here.

    Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All is the latest fundraiser from the Good Music project, which is headed by Dave Eggers and Brilliant Corners Management’s Jordan Kurland. In 2020, the charity compilation Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy raised over $600,000 for voters’ rights organization Fair Fight.

    Good Music to Ensure Safe Abortion Access to All Artwork:

    good music abortion access benefit album artwork

    good music abortion access benefit album artist list

