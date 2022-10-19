Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Who Is Eligible for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys?

Taking a look at the potential nominees for a historically confusing category

Advertisement
grammys best new artist
Illustration by Allison Aubrey
Mary Siroky
Follow
October 19, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    As we enter the For Your Consideration period of the 2023 Grammy Awards, it’s time to revisit the conversation around one of the most frequently confusing categories at the annual awards show: Best New Artist.

    Last year, we dug into the head-scratching slew of nominees, which included Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals (who have been active for more than a decade), and FINNEAS (who had already won eight Grammy Awards at the time of his nomination in this category).

    Before Grammy nominations for 2023 are released on Tuesday, November 15th, we’re breaking down everything to know about the Best New Artist category.

    Who Was Nominated for Best New Artist in 2022?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Academy tends to ultimately grant the Best New Artist to fairly established artists who are having an exceptional breakthrough year. In 2022, the nominees were Olivia Rodrigo, Arooj Aftab, Jimmy Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, and The Kid LAROI.

    As for the past three years, Rodrigo won in 2022, while Megan Thee Stallion took the prize in 2021, and Billie Eilish snagged the honor in 2020.

    Which Artists are Eligible for Best New Artist in 2023?

    According to Billboard, a whopping 368 artists have submitted to the category for the 2023 round of nominations.

    Advertisement

    To be eligible, an artist or act must have released a minimum of five songs or one album, may not have submitted for the Best New Artist category more than three times, and must have “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness during the eligibility period.” That last point, being a bit vague, is often the cause of confusion when it comes to nominees who land in this category.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bill murray inappropriate behavior

A Timeline of Bill Murray's Inappropriate On-Set Behavior

October 19, 2022

Netflix Ads What to Know

Netflix's New Ad-Supported Streaming Plan: What You Need to Know

October 18, 2022

White Worm House of the Dragon

Who Is The White Worm in House of The Dragon?

October 18, 2022

taylor swift red taylors version grammys

Why Is Taylor Swift Submitting Red (Taylor's Version) to the Grammys?

October 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Who Is Eligible for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys?

Menu Shop Search Newsletter