Who Is Eligible for Best New Artist at the 2023 Grammys?

As we enter the For Your Consideration period of the 2023 Grammy Awards, it’s time to revisit the conversation around one of the most frequently confusing categories at the annual awards show: Best New Artist.

Last year, we dug into the head-scratching slew of nominees, which included Japanese Breakfast, Glass Animals (who have been active for more than a decade), and FINNEAS (who had already won eight Grammy Awards at the time of his nomination in this category).

Before Grammy nominations for 2023 are released on Tuesday, November 15th, we’re breaking down everything to know about the Best New Artist category.

Who Was Nominated for Best New Artist in 2022?

The Academy tends to ultimately grant the Best New Artist to fairly established artists who are having an exceptional breakthrough year. In 2022, the nominees were Olivia Rodrigo, Arooj Aftab, Jimmy Allen, Baby Keem, FINNEAS, Glass Animals, Japanese Breakfast, and The Kid LAROI.

As for the past three years, Rodrigo won in 2022, while Megan Thee Stallion took the prize in 2021, and Billie Eilish snagged the honor in 2020.

Which Artists are Eligible for Best New Artist in 2023?

According to Billboard, a whopping 368 artists have submitted to the category for the 2023 round of nominations.

To be eligible, an artist or act must have released a minimum of five songs or one album, may not have submitted for the Best New Artist category more than three times, and must have “achieved a breakthrough into the public consciousness during the eligibility period.” That last point, being a bit vague, is often the cause of confusion when it comes to nominees who land in this category.