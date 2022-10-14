Menu
Green Day Announce Nimrod 25th Anniversary Box Set, Share Unreleased Demo “You Irritate Me”: Stream

The collection features demos and an unreleased cover of Elvis Costello's "Alison"

Green Day, photo by Snorri Brothers
Green Day, photo by Snorri Brothers
October 14, 2022 | 12:15am ET

    Green Day have unveiled a new box set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their fifth album, Nimrod. The three-piece collection was announced along with an unearthed track from that era, “You Irritate Me.”

    Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition contains the 1997 LP along with a compilation of demos and a live recording from a headlining show at Philadelphia’s Electric Factory on November 14th, 1997, one month after the album’s release. The 14-track demo set features early takes of album cuts like “Nice Guys Finish Last” and “Walking Alone” as well as unreleased songs like “Tre Polka” and a cover of Elvis Costello’s “Alison.” Stream the set’s first offering, a demo of “You Irritate Me,” below.

    Due out on January 27th, the box set will be available as a 3xCD or 5xLP collection. The vinyl package will come with either a black or silver vinyl, 20-page book, poster, cloth patch, exclusive slip-mat, and commemorative back-stage pass. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    In addition, Green Day will be releasing exclusive merchandise from the Nimrod era, including a vintage t-shirt, via the band’s website.

    Nimrod was largely left off the setlist for a pre-Lollapalooza club show that saw the band revive several live rarities from early albums like Insomniac and Warning. After a summer of headlining appearances including Lollapalooza 2022, Green Day have already been tapped to lead 2023 festival lineups like Las Vegas’ When We Were Young. Grab seats to all of the band’s upcoming shows here.

    Nimrod 25 – 25th Anniversary Edition Tracklist:
    Nimrod
    01. Nice Guys Finish Last
    02. Hitchin’ a Ride
    03. The Grouch
    04. Redundant
    05. Scattered
    06. All the Time
    07. Worry Rock
    08. Platypus (I Hate You)
    09. Uptight
    10. Last Ride In
    11. Jinx
    12. Haushinka
    13. Walking Alone
    14. Reject
    15. Take Back
    16. King for a Day
    17. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)
    18. Prosthetic Head

    Nimrod Demos
    01. Nice Guys Finish Last
    02. Place Inside My Head
    03. The Grouch
    04. Walking Alone
    05. Jinx
    06. Alison
    07. Espionage
    08. You Irritate Me
    09. Tre Polka
    10. When It’s Time
    11. Desensitized
    12. Chain Saw
    13. Reject
    14. Black Eyeliner

    Live at The Electric Factory 1997
    01. Going to Pasalacqua
    02. Welcome to Paradise
    03. Geek Stink Breath
    04. Nice Guys Finish Last
    05. Hitchin’ a Ride
    06. The Grouch
    07. Chump
    08. Longview
    09. 2000 Light Years Away
    10. Brainstew
    11. Jaded
    12. Knowledge
    13. Basket Case
    14. She
    15. Fuck off and Die
    16. Paper Lanterns
    17. Scattered
    18. Prosthetic Head
    19. When I Come Around
    20. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)

