Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Ruptures Eardrum During Concert

Greta Van Fleet singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum during a concert in Bangor, Maine, on October 8th, forcing the band to postpone three upcoming shows.

The band made the announcement on Monday (October 17th), letting fans know that shows scheduled for Raleigh, North Carolina (October 18th); Greenville, South Carolina (October 19th); and Jacksonville, Florida (October 21st) would be rescheduled for later dates. As it was, Greta Van Fleet had a nine-day break built into their schedule after the Bangor show, which likely prevented them from postponing more concerts.

As Kiszka explained in an Instagram post, the postponements will allow him to heal without causing further damage and affecting more shows:

“To our fans in Raleigh, Greenville and Jacksonville,

It’s with a heavy heart that we must reschedule our shows this upcoming week.

During our last show in Bangor, I ruptured an eardrum and upon further evaluation I have just been advised it needs more time to fully heal than initially anticipated. I’m working closely with my team to ensure I get proper rest in order to finish out the year strong.

We are working on rescheduling these shows and will announce the new dates as soon as possible. If you would still like to attend the show on the new date, simply hold on to your ticket and it will be valid. If you would like a refund, they will be available at the point of purchase as soon as the new dates are announced.

I’m gutted to have to do this and I cannot begin to express how much I appreciate the love and support you give us every night. It’s devastating me to make this announcement, but know it’s imperative in order to keep performing.

Thank you for sticking by us through thick and thin and I look forward to seeing all of your lovely faces soon.”

While Kiszka is known for his glass-shattering high-pitched vocals, his ruptured eardrum was more likely to occur from exposure to a loud noise, as opposed to his own singing. Other causes include an ear infection, a change in air pressure, or a foreign object in the ear.

Greta Van Fleet are in the midst of a massive North American tour that runs through a November 12th gig in Sacramento, California. They also have two shows scheduled for December 9th and 10th in Atlantic City, New Jersey, and will close out the year with a December 16th concert in Los Angeles. Tickets to their upcoming dates can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Earlier this year, Greta Van Fleet had to postpone the remainder of their spring tour when guitarist Jake Kiszka battled pneumonia. A number of those dates were rescheduled for the summer and fall.

See Josh Kiszka’s message in the Instagram post below.