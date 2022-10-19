GWAR Unveil Gory Music Video for “The Cutter” Featuring Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale: Watch

GWAR have unveiled a gory music video for their song “The Cutter” featuring Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale.

The track hails from GWAR’s latest album The New Dark Ages. The scumdogs are currently supporting the LP with a fall North American tour, which continues tonight (October 19th) in Orlando and runs through November 3rd in Baltimore, Maryland. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

In typical GWAR fashion, the video for “The Cutter” is blood-letting good time — made even better by the appearance of Hale, aka Clitaurus Maximus. Little did we know, she has been apart of the GWAR universe all along.

“Lzzy Hale is wonderfully talented,” remarked Blothar the Berserker. “Few realize she is also an undercover Scumdog who came to Earth with the rest of GWAR eons ago under her true name Clitaurus Maximus of the Maximus clan. We are delighted to have her voice and image on this work of absolute genius.”

Remarked Hale: “I, Clitaurus Maximus the She Bull… hereby declare, “The Cutter” as my FIRST feature in a MOTHERFUCKING GWAR SONG! Thank you so much to these interplanetary warriors for the much-appreciated bloodletting, and for giving this lil’ beast the opportunity to rear her three ugly heads!”

The video for “The Cutter” was directed MyGoodEye and is best viewed under the influence of GWAR’s own Bud of Gods CBD. Click below to stream the age-restricted clip on YouTube.