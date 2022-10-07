Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Hans Zimmer Announces New Live Double Album

Out in March 2023

hans zimmer live double album classical soundtrack score film music composer announcement pre order
Hans Zimmer, photo by Lee Kirby
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
October 7, 2022 | 1:07pm ET

    Over two hours worth of Hans Zimmer compositions get a new life on Hans Zimmer LIVE, a forthcoming live double-album commemorating the legendary German composer. Ahead of its March 3rd release, we can hear a reimagined version of “The Last Samurai Suite” today.

    Recorded during his 2022 European concert tour of the same name, Hans Zimmer LIVE compiles highlights from the soundtracks to films like The Lion King, The Dark Knight, X Men: Dark Phoenix, Dunkirk, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Last Samurai, Man of Steel, No Time to Die, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Wonder Woman 1984. Recording took place over the span of 10 nights, alongside Zimmer’s 20-piece band “The Disruptive Collective.”

    “I simply wanted to produce the best album,” Zimmer said in a press release. “I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

    Pre-orders for Hans Zimmer LIVE are ongoing, but if you’d rather experience it in person, the composer is also touring across Europe in 2023; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats, and see the full schedule below. Also below, listen to “The Last Samurai Suite” and check out the artwork for Hans Zimmer Live.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Zimmer earned his 12th Academy Award nomination with the soundtrack to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. He also took a moment during a London performance to praise a young Ukrainian musician who refused to stop playing the main theme to Zimmer’s Inception score when air raid sirens began going off in a Lviv subway station amid Russia’s invasion.

    Hans Zimmer 2023 Tour Dates
    04/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena
    04/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpalais Antwerp
    04/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
    04/29 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
    05/01 – Turino, IT @ Pala Alpitour
    05/03 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena (postponed from 2022)
    05/06 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia
    05/07 – Montpellier, FR @ La Sud de France Arena
    05/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena Bordeaux
    05/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre
    05/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
    05/16 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
    05/20 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena
    05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich
    05/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich
    05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
    05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
    05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow
    06/02 – Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena
    06/03 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
    06/05 – Budapest, HU @ Papp László Sportaréna
    06/06 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena (postponed from 2022)
    06/09 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
    06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
    06/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam
    06/14 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/15 – London, UK @ The O2
    06/16 – Machester, UK @ Manchester Arena
    06/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
    06/22 – Brusels, BE @ Palais 12
    06/23 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
    06/24 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Easy Life Maybe In Another Life

easy life Break Down New Album MAYBE IN ANOTHER LIFE... Track By Track: Exclusive

October 7, 2022

carly rae jepsen rufus wainwright the loneliest time new single pop music stream listen

Carly Rae Jepsen Taps Rufus Wainwright for Bittersweet Disco Jam "The Loneliest Time": Stream

October 7, 2022

the cure wish reissue

The Cure Unveil Wish 30th Anniversary Reissue: Stream

October 7, 2022

sorry anywhere but here track by track breakdown album stream

Sorry Break Down New Album Anywhere But Here Track by Track: Exclusive

October 7, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Hans Zimmer Announces New Live Double Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter