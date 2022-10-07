Hans Zimmer Announces New Live Double Album

Over two hours worth of Hans Zimmer compositions get a new life on Hans Zimmer LIVE, a forthcoming live double-album commemorating the legendary German composer. Ahead of its March 3rd release, we can hear a reimagined version of “The Last Samurai Suite” today.

Recorded during his 2022 European concert tour of the same name, Hans Zimmer LIVE compiles highlights from the soundtracks to films like The Lion King, The Dark Knight, X Men: Dark Phoenix, Dunkirk, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Last Samurai, Man of Steel, No Time to Die, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Wonder Woman 1984. Recording took place over the span of 10 nights, alongside Zimmer’s 20-piece band “The Disruptive Collective.”

“I simply wanted to produce the best album,” Zimmer said in a press release. “I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”

Pre-orders for Hans Zimmer LIVE are ongoing, but if you’d rather experience it in person, the composer is also touring across Europe in 2023; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats, and see the full schedule below. Also below, listen to “The Last Samurai Suite” and check out the artwork for Hans Zimmer Live.

Earlier this year, Zimmer earned his 12th Academy Award nomination with the soundtrack to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. He also took a moment during a London performance to praise a young Ukrainian musician who refused to stop playing the main theme to Zimmer’s Inception score when air raid sirens began going off in a Lviv subway station amid Russia’s invasion.

Hans Zimmer 2023 Tour Dates

04/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena

04/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpalais Antwerp

04/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt

04/29 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle

05/01 – Turino, IT @ Pala Alpitour

05/03 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena (postponed from 2022)

05/06 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia

05/07 – Montpellier, FR @ La Sud de France Arena

05/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena Bordeaux

05/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre

05/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena

05/16 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center

05/20 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena

05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich

05/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich

05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena

05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow

06/02 – Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena

06/03 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D

06/05 – Budapest, HU @ Papp László Sportaréna

06/06 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena (postponed from 2022)

06/09 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena

06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome

06/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam

06/14 – London, UK @ The O2

06/15 – London, UK @ The O2

06/16 – Machester, UK @ Manchester Arena

06/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

06/22 – Brusels, BE @ Palais 12

06/23 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena

06/24 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena