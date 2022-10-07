Hans Zimmer Announces New Live Double Album

Over two hours worth of Hans Zimmer compositions get a new life on Hans Zimmer LIVE, a forthcoming live double-album commemorating the legendary German composer. Ahead of its March 3rd release, we can hear a reimagined version of “The Last Samurai Suite” today.
Recorded during his 2022 European concert tour of the same name, Hans Zimmer LIVE compiles highlights from the soundtracks to films like The Lion King, The Dark Knight, X Men: Dark Phoenix, Dunkirk, Gladiator, Inception, Interstellar, The Last Samurai, Man of Steel, No Time to Die, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Wonder Woman 1984. Recording took place over the span of 10 nights, alongside Zimmer’s 20-piece band “The Disruptive Collective.”
“I simply wanted to produce the best album,” Zimmer said in a press release. “I wanted to create an opportunity for the music to breathe a little differently, in its own context. For this adventure, I am thrilled to have been joined by the greatest possible team of collaborators.”
Pre-orders for Hans Zimmer LIVE are ongoing, but if you’d rather experience it in person, the composer is also touring across Europe in 2023; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats, and see the full schedule below. Also below, listen to “The Last Samurai Suite” and check out the artwork for Hans Zimmer Live.
Earlier this year, Zimmer earned his 12th Academy Award nomination with the soundtrack to Denis Villeneuve’s Dune. He also took a moment during a London performance to praise a young Ukrainian musician who refused to stop playing the main theme to Zimmer’s Inception score when air raid sirens began going off in a Lviv subway station amid Russia’s invasion.
Hans Zimmer 2023 Tour Dates
04/23 – Oberhausen, DE @ Rudolf Weber Arena
04/25 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpalais Antwerp
04/27 – Frankfurt, DE @ Festhalle Frankfurt
04/29 – Stuttgart, DE @ Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle
05/01 – Turino, IT @ Pala Alpitour
05/03 – Bologna, IT @ Unipol Arena (postponed from 2022)
05/06 – Nice, FR @ Palais Nikaia
05/07 – Montpellier, FR @ La Sud de France Arena
05/09 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena Bordeaux
05/11 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao Exhibition Centre
05/13 – Lisbon, PT @ Altice Arena
05/16 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center
05/20 – Hannover, DE @ ZAG Arena
05/22 – Zurich, CH @ Hallenstadion Zurich
05/24 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle Munich
05/26 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
05/28 – Hamburg, DE @ Barclays Arena
05/30 – Krakow, PL @ Tauron Arena Krakow
06/02 – Prague, CZ @ 02 Arena
06/03 – Vienna, AT @ Wiener Stadthalle – Halle D
06/05 – Budapest, HU @ Papp László Sportaréna
06/06 – Bratislava, SK @ Ondrej Nepela Arena (postponed from 2022)
06/09 – Cologne, DE @ LANXESS Arena
06/10 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/11 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome
06/12 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy Rotterdam
06/14 – London, UK @ The O2
06/15 – London, UK @ The O2
06/16 – Machester, UK @ Manchester Arena
06/18 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena
06/22 – Brusels, BE @ Palais 12
06/23 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena
06/24 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena