Hairy, ahem, Harry Styles has shared the music video for his Harry’s House opener “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” and he’s sporting a brawny new look along with a merman’s tail.

In the clip, Style washes up on shore and is brought to the kitchen of a restaurant, where he is forced to watch the chefs prepare (other) seafood. Though the pop star initially has fear in his eyes, the staff wins him over by tossing him fish and giving him a bath as he preps for a live performance of the song.

In late September, Styles set a Hot 100 record with “As It Was” — which was previously named Song of the Week — when the smash hit became the longest-reigning No. 1 by a British artist. He earned the distinction around the same time as his latest movie, Don’t Worry Darling, opened at No. 1 at the box office.

Related Video

Leading up to its release, the film was a source of plenty of real-world drama, ranging from the exit of Shia LeBeouf to a rumor that Styles himself spit on Chris Pine during its premiere at the Venice Film Festival. Though the story was debunked by Pine’s representative, Styles later joked about the so-called “incident” while playing Madison Square Garden.

Fans can currently catch Styles on his expanded “Love On Tour,” which will wrap up a residency in Los Angeles in November before heading to South America, Australia, Europe, and the UK. Grab your tickets now via Ticketmaster.

Watch the video for Harry Styles’ “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” below.