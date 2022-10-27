Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Harvey Weinstein Defense Focuses on His Abnormal Testicles

Weinstein's testicles were relocated to his "inner thighs" after an infection in 1999

Advertisement
harvey weinstein abnormal testicles trial defense
Harvey Weinstein, photo by Etienne Laurent-Pool/Getty Images
October 27, 2022 | 3:58pm ET

    Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers are arguing during his Los Angeles sexual assault trial that his accusers are unreliable because their accounts failed to mention his abnormal testicles.

    The topic has already come up several times, Variety reports, and is expected to remain a focus of ensuing testimony. During opening statements to the jury, the prosecutor, deputy D.A. Paul Thompson, spoke about a 1999 surgery that relocated portions of Weinstein’s genitalia. “Because of an infection, his testicles were actually taken from his scrotum and put into his inner thighs,” he said.

    On October 24th, Jane Doe #1 took the stand. A European model who spoke with the help of a translator, she accused Weinstein of a violent hotel room assault in 2013. She said Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex, demanding that she “suck him and suck his balls.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “He forced me to do what he asked…” she said. “I was crying, choking.”

    During cross examination on October 26th, Weinstein’s attorney Alan Jackson attempted to poke holes in Jane Doe #1’s testimony. He referred to one of her conversations with police, where, according to Jackson, she told them “his balls were in your mouth.” The lawyer then accused her of altering the detail later. “The reason that you changed your story is because you realized at some point that Mr. Weinstein does not have testicles in his scrotum,” Jackson said.

    Jane Doe #1 disagreed, saying she had mentioned his abnormal genitalia to law enforcement from the beginning. “I recall that he didn’t have one,” she said. “It was like empty skin.”

    Advertisement

    Jackson also grilled her on why she didn’t try calling for help during the alleged attack, as well as why she posted apparently happy social media statements in the days that followed. “I was trying to deny to myself that this happened to me,” she explained. “My public life is part of my job.”

    Weinstein is facing 11 sexual assault charges involving five women between 2004 and 2013. He is already serving 23 years in prison after being found guilty in New York of first degree sexual assault and third degree rape.

    If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:

    RAINN Hotline
    1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
    http://www.rainn.org

    Crisis Text Line
    SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741
    http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)

    Advertisement

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Henry Selick Interview Wendell and Wild

Animation Legend Henry Selick on What He's Learned From The Nightmare Before Christmas to Wendell & Wild

October 27, 2022

pale blue eye teaser christian bale netflix edgar allan poe scott cooper watch movie news

Christian Bale Meets a Young Edgar Allan Poe in Teaser for The Pale Blue Eye: Watch

October 27, 2022

All Quiet on the Western Front Review

All Quiet on the Western Front Is a Devastating Indictment of War: Review

October 27, 2022

Call Jane Review Elizabeth Banks

Call Jane Review: The Fight for Reproductive Justice Gets a Human Face

October 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Harvey Weinstein Defense Focuses on His Abnormal Testicles

Menu Shop Search Newsletter