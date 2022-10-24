Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Henry Cavill: “I Am Back as Superman”

"Just a very small taste of what's to come"

Advertisement
henry cavill superman i'm back black adam post-credit
Henry Cavill as Superman (Warner Bros.)
October 24, 2022 | 1:27pm ET

    You didn’t have to be journalist Clark Kent to see this coming, but Henry Cavill has confirmed in a new Instagram video, “I am back as Superman.”

    “I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” he said. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”

    Cavill is referencing the Black Adam post-credit sequence, which sees Cavill’s Superman come face to face with Dwayne Johnson’s antihero. Cavill called that scene “just a very small taste of what’s to come,” and added, “Thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Cavill has been starring as everyone’s favorite Kryptonian since Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2012), though since he didn’t participate in the Snyder Cut reshoots, he hasn’t leapt tall buildings in a single bound since 2017’s Justice League. But even before this new post-credit showdown, his return was Hollywood’s worst-kept secret, especially since Johnson had been openly teasing the cameo for some time.

    No Superman movie has been announced, though Cavill may have left a clue in his social media post when he wrote, “The dawn of hope renewed.” He previously starred in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, so perhaps something along the lines of Black Adam v. Superman: Dawn of Hope is in the future.

    Until then, Cavill will be busy with Netflix, starring as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, and anchoring The Witcher when Season 3 drops during the summer of 2023.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

BARDO, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths trailer Alejandro G. Iñárritu drama comedy netflix watch

Daniel Giménez Cacho Has a Heavy Homecoming in Trailer for BARDO: Watch

October 24, 2022

ant-man and the wasp quantumania trailer kang jonathan majors paul rudd watch

First Trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Reveals Kang: Watch

October 24, 2022

Black Adam Movie

Why is Superman in Black Adam? That Post Credits Sequence Explained

October 24, 2022

damon lindelof star wars secret Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy feature film

Damon Lindelof Developing Secret Star Wars Film: Report

October 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Henry Cavill: "I Am Back as Superman"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter