Henry Cavill: “I Am Back as Superman”

You didn’t have to be journalist Clark Kent to see this coming, but Henry Cavill has confirmed in a new Instagram video, “I am back as Superman.”

“I wanted to wait until the weekend was over before posting this, because I wanted to give you all a chance to watch Black Adam,” he said. “But now that plenty of you have, I wanted to make it official that I am back as Superman.”

Cavill is referencing the Black Adam post-credit sequence, which sees Cavill’s Superman come face to face with Dwayne Johnson’s antihero. Cavill called that scene “just a very small taste of what’s to come,” and added, “Thank you for your patience. I promise it will be rewarded.”

Cavill has been starring as everyone’s favorite Kryptonian since Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel (2012), though since he didn’t participate in the Snyder Cut reshoots, he hasn’t leapt tall buildings in a single bound since 2017’s Justice League. But even before this new post-credit showdown, his return was Hollywood’s worst-kept secret, especially since Johnson had been openly teasing the cameo for some time.

No Superman movie has been announced, though Cavill may have left a clue in his social media post when he wrote, “The dawn of hope renewed.” He previously starred in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, so perhaps something along the lines of Black Adam v. Superman: Dawn of Hope is in the future.

Until then, Cavill will be busy with Netflix, starring as Sherlock Holmes in Enola Holmes, and anchoring The Witcher when Season 3 drops during the summer of 2023.